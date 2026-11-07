76ers’ LeBron James Snaps Scoring Streak Just Short Of 400 Games

These days, LeBron James frequently breaks records or keeps ridiculously long streaks alive.

With the Philadelphia 76ers’ forward still starting and thriving at 41, James just continues to stuff the stat sheets. He hasn’t been a high-level scorer with the Sixers since joining the team, but he’s kept up with his double-digit scoring streak.

However, it ended on Friday night (November 6) against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As the 76ers dropped just their second game of the season, James failed to cross the 10-point mark. He came just four games short of hitting 400 straight regular season games with double-digit scoring.

“Tonight broke a streak of 396 straight regular season games in double-digit scoring in Cleveland for James. It was also his third game vs. CLE in the calendar year with 5 or fewer FGM and 5 or more turnovers.” via Dave McMenamin, ESPN

LeBron James vs Cleveland Cavaliers

He wasn’t alone, but LeBron’s struggles certainly played a part in the 76ers’ blowout loss.

With 31 minutes of playing time, James shot just 3-for-12 from the field. He missed each of the four shots he took from beyond the arc. At the end of his night, James had collected just eight points.

While James hasn’t been an All-Star-level scorer for the 76ers this season, he still struggled where he typically hasn’t this year. Good for around at least seven assists per game, James had just three on Friday night in Cleveland. The worst part? Six turnovers—the team high by a wide margin.

James’ personal streak was broken, as was the 76ers’ winning streak. With a 119-95 loss against the Cavaliers, the Sixers finish their first 10-game stretch of the year with an 8-2 record.

Next up, the 76ers will take on the Chicago Bulls, where they’ll look to bounce back on the road.