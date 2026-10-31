76ers’ LeBron James Ties Lakers Legend In NBA History vs Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James just had his best performance with his new team against the New York Knicks.

Although James has been a strong facilitator throughout the season, the veteran forward had to take his scoring up a notch on Friday, October 30.

With another 20-point outing in the books, the 41-year-old tied a legend of his former organization (Los Angeles Lakers) becoming the fifth-oldest NBA player to have a 20-point outing.

via ESPN Insights: “Father time can’t touch LeBron in the clutch 👑 He ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the 5th-oldest player in NBA history to record a 20-point game 🔥.”

Since turning 41, LeBron has had plenty of 20-point outings. The superstar forward has 29 games of 20-plus points over the past year. Friday was his first with the 76ers.

LeBron James vs New York Knicks

For the second time this season, the Sixers and the Knicks faced off on Friday.

This time around, the 76ers’ starting five missed a key player in Jaylen Brown. As a result, the team started Dean Wade and looked to LeBron to add a little more value in the scoring department.

Checking in for 34 minutes, LeBron went 8-for-15 from the field. He drained two of his six shots from beyond the arc and went 2-for-3 from the charity stripe. James produced 20 points. Along with his scoring, LeBron had nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block.

The Sixers took care of business against the Knicks with a 98-93 win.