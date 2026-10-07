LeBron James Hit With Wild Accusation Over His Move to the 76ers

LeBron James has not played a real game for the Philadelphia 76ers yet. Even so, his name has been all over Philly sports talk since he picked the Sixers in July.

Sixers fans have seen plenty of drama. Last season ended with a sweep by the Knicks. Now a four-time champion is in town on a cheap deal, and one loud voice still isn’t buying the story.

Dave Portnoy Takes Aim at LeBron James and the 76ers

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has not backed the move since day one. This week, he went further.

In a clip from his show posted on X, Portnoy answered a fan who told him to stop hating on LeBron and Philly. Instead of backing off, he made a big claim about how James became a Sixer.

“He lives in New York. He basically took that contract because Rubin is doing a side deal with him. He flies in and out. It’s illegal. It’s basically what Kawhi did, but the NBA won’t look into LeBron,” Portnoy said.

Rubin is Michael Rubin, the Fanatics CEO and a longtime friend of James who sold his stake in the Sixers in 2022. The Kawhi jab points to Kawhi Leonard’s Aspiration deal, which led to an NBA probe into the Clippers.

The claim ties back to a recent Front Office Sports report. James has been using a Fanatics helicopter to travel between New York and Philly, a perk from an endorsement deal he signed in January 2024.

That deal came more than two years before he joined the Sixers, and there is no reported proof of anything improper. James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, far below what a player of his name usually gets.

How Different This Chapter Is for LeBron James

Whatever is behind the deal, this is a very different road for James. He is now the first player to enter a 24th NBA season, with four rings from Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles and the league’s scoring record.

He is 41 and chasing a title on the veteran’s minimum. He also joined a team that already had its stars in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

His goal is simple. At media day, James said he did not leave his family to lose in the second round. That hits home for a franchise that has not gone past that round since 2001.

Sixers fans are still waiting for his debut. He sat out the preseason opener against the Knicks, and the next chance comes against the Nets in Brooklyn on Oct. 8.

The games that count start Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden. If James gets Philly past the second round, Portnoy’s claim will matter a lot less to Sixers fans.