76ers Make Early Call On Adem Bona’s Playing Status vs Bulls

The already-thin Philadelphia 76ers‘ center depth will continue to take a hit on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8).

Joel Embiid is on the injury report, but the star big man is listed as probable. He has a good shot at playing, despite having a presence on the report.

However, his primary backup, Adem Bona, does not. According to the injury report, Bona is going to be out once again.

The Sixers wasted no time ruling out Bona, who is dealing with a cervical spine sprain, which he suffered during the 76ers’ November 4 win against the Detroit Pistons.

In that game, Bona checked in for 14 minutes. He shot 2-for-4 from the field, producing five points. Bona also came down with two rebounds, dished out one assist, and came up with one steal. After getting elbowed in the second half, Bona left the game early and was eventually ruled out for the night.

Going into the Sixers’ following matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bona was listed as doubtful initially. As expected, he was ultimately ruled out.

This time around, the Sixers are just going to keep Bona out for two straight games. They won’t take any risks with his status.

Adem Bona’s Season So Far

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Bona was expected to battle for the backup center spot. Before training camp, Bona suffered a foot injury, which sidelined him for the entire preseason.

Ariel Hukporti was showing promise, but an Achilles injury ended his season. By default, Bona won the backup center minutes when healthy. But for the time being, he’s going to have to spend time recovering.

Before going down, Bona appeared in nine games, with 14.2 minutes of action. Bona has produced averages of 2.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. It’s unclear when Bona could return to action, but the veteran center is going to miss two in a row come Sunday.