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76ers Make Early Call On Adem Bona’s Playing Status vs Bulls

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Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 20: Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a foul during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The already-thin Philadelphia 76ers‘ center depth will continue to take a hit on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8).

Joel Embiid is on the injury report, but the star big man is listed as probable. He has a good shot at playing, despite having a presence on the report.

However, his primary backup, Adem Bona, does not. According to the injury report, Bona is going to be out once again.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Sixers wasted no time ruling out Bona, who is dealing with a cervical spine sprain, which he suffered during the 76ers’ November 4 win against the Detroit Pistons.

In that game, Bona checked in for 14 minutes. He shot 2-for-4 from the field, producing five points. Bona also came down with two rebounds, dished out one assist, and came up with one steal. After getting elbowed in the second half, Bona left the game early and was eventually ruled out for the night.

Going into the Sixers’ following matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bona was listed as doubtful initially. As expected, he was ultimately ruled out.

This time around, the Sixers are just going to keep Bona out for two straight games. They won’t take any risks with his status.

Adem Bona’s Season So Far

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22:Adem Bona #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Bona was expected to battle for the backup center spot. Before training camp, Bona suffered a foot injury, which sidelined him for the entire preseason.

Ariel Hukporti was showing promise, but an Achilles injury ended his season. By default, Bona won the backup center minutes when healthy. But for the time being, he’s going to have to spend time recovering.

Before going down, Bona appeared in nine games, with 14.2 minutes of action. Bona has produced averages of 2.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. It’s unclear when Bona could return to action, but the veteran center is going to miss two in a row come Sunday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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