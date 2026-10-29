Former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder Matisse Thybulle is looking to bounce back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After starting his career with the Sixers, and getting four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Thybulle hit the free agency market and fielded short-term, prove-it offers. The Lakers came through with a $3.2 million deal.

If Thybulle’s searching for another notable deal, he’ll have to prove two things: One, he can stay healthy. Two, he can consistently knock down threes.

It’s still early on in the 2026-2027 NBA season, but so far, Thybulle is off to a strong start.

Ex-76ers Standout Is Thriving In Surprising Area With Lakers

The Lakers named Thybulle a starter for them this season. He is seeing the court for 24.6 minutes per game. As Thybulle is attempting 6.2 field goals per game, the veteran is taking 4.8 of those shots from three.

Through five games, Thybulle is knocking down threes at a 50.0% clip, which is quite impressive, considering his past.

When Thybulle played for the 76ers, health wasn’t an issue. His defense was elite, but offensively, Thybulle struggled in the eyes of Brett Brown and Doc Rivers.

During his four-year run with the 76ers, Thybulle attempted 2.1 shots from three-point range per game. He averaged just 32.5% from beyond the arc.

When Thybulle got to the Blazers, he played in just 132 games over four seasons. He crossed the 40-game mark just once.

Despite the injury struggles, Thybulle at least showed some improvement with his shooting from deep. The veteran wing produced an average of 37.4% from three, while upping the volume to 3.5 attempts per game.

The Lakers are seeing some impressive numbers from Thybulle on the offensive end. He is putting up 9.4 points per game. If the numbers hold up, along with his health, Thybulle could finally be on pace to reach the levels the Sixers hoped for before they sent him to Portland ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.