NBA Legend Charles Barkley Has Strong Message For 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey

The NBA legend Charles Barkley wants Tyrese Maxey to get a little more selfish. Considering all of the star power the Philadelphia 76ers possess, the Philly hoops legend believes that Maxey is the top player on the team.

And the Sixers need to continue moving like that is the case.

“The pecking order is going to be Maxey, Jaylen [Brown], and you can flip-flop between LeBron [James] and Joel [Embiid], because those are the two best players on the team,” Barkley said before the Sixers-Pacers battle on Wednesday.

While Barkley isn’t overlooking James and Embiid’s value, they fall more under “insurance” in the eyes of the former forward.

NBA Legend Has Strong Message For 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey

“[Tyrese Maxey] is deferring to those guys,” Barkley said.

“The Sixers are only going to go as far as Maxey takes them. He does not have to defer to anybody, in my opinion. Maxey is the best player on the team … Anything we get from [LeBron and Embiid], even though I think Joel is the most important person, I’m gonna ride Maxey and Brown early in the season.”

The Sixers Are Reading Barkley’s Mind

The Sixers went into the matchup with the Pacers and watched Maxey start the game slowly. He was fourth in scoring on the team through three quarters.

According to the veteran guard, his co-stars got on him. James, Embiid, and Brown encouraged Maxey to take them home. Maxey did just that.

After dropping 17 points in the fourth quarter, Maxey went from fourth to first in scoring for the Sixers on Wednesday night.

In 36 minutes of action, Maxey dropped 27 points while dishing out four assists and coming down with five rebounds. The Sixers advanced to 4-1 with a 114-109 win over Indiana.

It’s a long season, and there’s a lot of basketball left to be played, but Maxey continues to lead the 76ers through their strong start. Barkley makes it a point that the two-time All-Star has to continue wearing a leader hat throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season, no matter who is on the floor.