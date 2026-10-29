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Ex-NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Defends 76ers’ Jaylen Brown

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It’s a new season for Jaylen Brown, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics, but there are still clearly hard feelings between Brown and his former club.

The veteran forward Jayson Tatum has avoided saying anything negative about his former teammate. Anytime he’s asked about Brown, Tatum claims they never had any friction.

As for Brown, he remains complimentary of Tatum, but has also hinted that the veteran forward hasn’t been truthful in his comments.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Then comes the ex-Celtics player-turned-commentator Brian Scalabrine, who has had a lot to say about Brown in the past few days.

First, Scalabrine reported that Jaylen Brown demanded a trade in the offseason. Hours later, Scalabrine went on an NBC Sports Boston pregame show and admitted that Brown “technically didn’t demand to be traded.”

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 29: Jaylen Brown #7 and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics talk during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the TD Garden on December 29, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Just to make sure the situation was cleared up, Brown’s team told ESPN’s Kris Rhim that the report was “10000% a lie.”

Despite Scalabrine walking back his report, he hasn’t backed off. While commenting on two games for the Celtics this week, Scalabrine used Brown’s viral words to essentially throw subliminal shots at the ex-Celtics star. Former NBA center DeMarcus Cousins isn’t a fan of it at all.

Ex-NBA Star DeMarcus Cousins Defends 76ers’ Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CA – FEBRUARY 20: Ray McCallum #3 of the Sacramento Kings attempts to calm down teammate DeMarcus Cousins #15 after Cousins was called for a technical foul against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at Sleep Train Arena on February 20, 2015 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“I think Scal is kind of whack for this,” Cousins said on Run It Back.

“Obviously, he has a job to do, but it’s giving homer vibes. There’s more context to this conversation then you know, he requested a trade. He didn’t feel appreciated. The team did dangle him out there in trade conversations. So you have to think from his perspective. I just held the fort down with the other superstar missing, and gave us a chance. The year before that, I win a Conference Finals MVP. We win a championship. All these things, and what do I get in return? Now my name is being dangled in trade conversations. So after all that, yeah, I would feel a certain way too.”

While Brown denies requesting a trade, many offseason reports suggested he would be open to one. The 76ers weren’t linked to the star forward at all before the two teams ultimately agreed to swap stars Brown and Paul George, with Philly sending significant draft compensation.

Considering the way everything went down–and continues to play out–thefirst Sixers-Celtics battle next month will have plenty of eyes on it. Scalabrine might get called out by some over his comments, but he’s certainly adding to the hype.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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