A New Setback for LeBron James Could Postpone his 76ers Debut

The highly anticipated Philadelphia 76ers debut for LeBron James might have to wait. He did play in the preseason opener against the Knicks on Monday, as he missed that game due to arthritis in his left foot.

This isn’t a new injury for the 41-year-old forward, but it is a new issue for the Sixers. James has chronic arthritis, but the 76ers will need to have a plan for how to manage him. Now, Philly will have to figure out the best way to keep him healthy throughout the year.

LeBron James’ Chronic Arthritis Causes an Issue for the 76ers

James was on the injury report a few times for the Los Angeles Lakers with this issue. There’s a chance it could end up postponing his regular season debut, but that is weeks from now. However, Nick Nurse believes that James is in great shape, so he doesn’t anticipate it to be a massive issue.

“He’s a very early guy, so he’s in here very early, and he’s got his routine. He gets straight to the weight room when he gets in, and then he’s into his skill work and all that kind of stuff. So, listen, I think he’s obviously in great condition. He’s played a long time. He knows what he’s doing with that stuff. And, I mean, to me, that’s always great to see.”

James is someone who spends a lot of time and money on his body to keep himself in shape. There is a reason why he is still one of the best players in the NBA. Even at his age, he doesn’t have a major injury that has cost him 30 or 40 games in a season.

The Sixers are a team that will have to worry about injuries to multiple superstars, as Joel Embiid is chronically injured. Figuring out the best way to manage the load of both James and Embiid will be the key to the team making a championship run.

LeBron James is Still a Great Player

James is still a player who can really help the 76ers this season. Last year with the Lakers, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He did all that while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

It has been reported that James will play a lot of point guard for the Sixers. James has been the primary ball-handler on most of the teams he has played on. Even when he was playing alongside Luka Doncic in Los Angeles, he brought the ball down the court quite a bit.

Keeping the arthritis at bay is just one issue James will have to deal with throughout the season. Having a plan when the postseason rolls around for how he will stay healthy is key, as well. Last season, Philly had the ninth-best offense out of 16 playoff teams. The hope is that James can find open shots for others to improve those metrics.