Going against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are finding out that the star guard Tyrese Haliburton won’t be on the court.

When the Pacers submitted their initial injury report on Tuesday night, Haliburton was listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

On the afternoon of the matchup, it’s now being reported that Haliburton will indeed miss the game against the Sixers–and more.

Pacers Get Bad Injury News Before Facing 76ers

“Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss time, sources tell ESPN. Pacers doctors and Haliburton are now gathering a clear timeline,” Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

The Sixers are looking at a Pacers team that will miss some key players.

Haliburton is clearly the head of the snake in Indiana. When the star guard had to take off the entire 2026-2027 NBA season to recover from his Achilles injury that he suffered during the NBA Finals, the Pacers went into a rebuild.

The All-Star had hopes of returning to the Pacers’ lineup and picking up right where they left off.

A strong start was in store for Haliburton, who played through the first four games of the season for the Pacers. Seeing the court for 33.0 minutes per game, Haliburton produced averages of 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds.

Unfortunately, Haliburton ends up right back on the bench with an injury that isn’t related to last year’s absence.

The Sixers-Pacers game suddenly becomes easier for Philadelphia to navigate. Last year, the Sixers swept the Pacers, winning all four games from December until April. When Haliburton was in the mix two years ago, the Sixers struggled against his team, going 1-3 on the season.

With Haliburton set to miss Wednesday’s game, the next time the Sixers could see him is on November 15, when the Sixers host the Pacers in South Philly.