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Pacers Get Concerning Injury News Before Facing 76ers

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarteragainst the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Indiana Pacers.

After wrapping up a back-to-back set against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, the Sixers are going to get two days off before they take on the Pacers.

Both teams have had some key names on their injury reports as of late, and the Pacers’ recent issue in the front court could be notable for Philadelphia.

Pacers Get Concerning Injury News Before Facing 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 16: Ivica Zubac #40 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball while defended by Myles Turner #33 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During a Sunday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pacers lost their starting center Ivica Zubac to an ankle injury.

The setback required an X-ray. While the Pacers received good news initially, that didn’t mean Zubac would get cleared to play again right away.

“Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac got an X-ray on his left ankle, which came back negative, coach Rick Carlisle told me postgame,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on Sunday. “Carlisle said Zubac’s ankle is swollen and it’s unlikely he’ll play tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Zubac left the arena on crutches.”

Indeed, Zubac is out for the Pacers, who are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Pacers won’t have much time to rest in between their next set of action, which takes place against the 76ers on Wednesday.

Realistically, the Sixers could face the Pacers without their top center. This season, Zubac averaged 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds through the first three games.

Philly’s Front Court Struggles

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a third quarter basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The center position has lacked depth this year.

Joel Embiid is healthy, but isn’t playing in back-to-back sets. Ariel Hukporti is out for the season. Adem Bona is playing catch-up after missing the preseason, and Tacko Fall has yet to make his debut as he deals with a quad injury.

The Sixers have been utilizing Jabari Walker as a center, but he hurt his knee over the weekend. LeBron James and Dean Wade are doing what they can to help, but the team knows that’s not a long-term solution. The current state of the five spot in Philly isn’t ideal, but they just might catch a break on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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