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Pacers Give Tyrese Haliburton Concerning Status vs 76ers

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Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts against the Philadelphia 76ersat the Wells Fargo Center on November 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Injuries are piling up across the NBA, and the Indiana Pacers are certainly contributing to the pot. The injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers is a lengthy one on Wednesday, October 28.

Among the names on the injury report for the Pacers is the star guard, Tyrese Haliburton. He is listed as questionable due to left hamstring tightness and soreness.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, Haliburton is just one of many players on the report going into the Sixers matchup.

A Full Look At The Pacers’ Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 23: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers takes a shot against Morez Johnson Jr. #14 of the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 23, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Pacers have several players listed as probable, which is a positive sign for their status. Obi Toppin, Braden Smith, Jalen Slawson, Kobe Brown, and Aaron Nesmith all seem to have a good shot at playing on Wednesday night.

As for the players who are guaranteed to miss the action–that list includes Johnny Furphy, TJ McConnell, Ben Sheppard, and Ivica Zubac.

Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard are the two 50/50 players for Wednesday. Nembhard is dealing with neck stiffness/soreness, according to the official NBA injury report updated on Wednesday morning.

Tyrese Haliburton vs The 76ers

Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 13: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers goes to the basket during the first half of a preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on October 13, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Haliburton played the Sixers 15 times. He appeared in four games as a member of the Sacramento Kings before taking them on as a Pacer for the first time in April 2022.

Since Haliburton sat out the entire 2025-2026 NBA season due to Achilles recovery, the last time Haliburton faced the Sixers was in March 2025.

Overall, Haliburton has averaged 20.9 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds against the 76ers throughout his career. He also shot 43.3% from deep over that span.

Haliburton So Far This Season

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 16: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 16, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Pacers have had Haliburton on the court for each of their first four games this season.

The veteran guard has averaged 33.0 minutes of playing time. While shooting 51.6% from the field, Haliburton produced 21.8 points per game.

Along with his scoring, the 26-year-old dished out 9.5 assists per game, while coming down with 4.5 rebounds and snatching up 1.3 steals per game.

The Pacers are 2-2 so far this season. The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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