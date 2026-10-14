Sixers’ Jaylen Brown Drops Cryptic Team USA Bombshell With ‘Other Reasons’ Remark

Jaylen Brown has raised questions about his Team USA future just as the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for a season built around championship expectations.

The All-Star says he still wants to represent his country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but he doubts that opportunity will come.

His explanation was brief, cryptic, and certain to revive questions about his 2024 snub.

Brown leaves Team USA future unclear

“I don’t think I will, just, you know, I think just because of other reasons, I don’t think I’ll be able to play for the USA team,” Brown said.

Jonas Panerio reported that Brown wants to play for Team USA but believes his chances are slim.

Brown was left off the United States’ 2024 Paris Olympics roster despite winning Finals MVP with Boston. Speculation at the time focused on his public criticism of Nike, but Brown has not identified what he means by “other reasons” in this comment.

It would be wrong to treat the remark as proof of a specific dispute. His uncertainty is notable with the 2028 Games set for Los Angeles.

Edgecombe’s Olympic Dream Adds Another Sixers Storyline

The comments also echo a statement from Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe earlier this week. During Brown’s livestream, Edgecombe said he would rather represent the Bahamas at the Olympics than win an NBA championship.

That goal carries historic weight because the Bahamas have never played Olympic basketball. The young guard’s ambition does not necessarily mean he lacks commitment to Philadelphia.

For the Sixers, both stories arrive as expectations rise around a star-studded roster featuring Brown, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Edgecombe.

Philadelphia opened preseason with a 120-97 win over the Knicks.

The starting group then lost 114-108 to Brooklyn. Brown had 18 points, while Embiid committed eight turnovers.

Philadelphia was beaten 144-106 by Boston in its next game, with Edgecombe leading the shorthanded Sixers with 19 points. The results are not cause for panic, especially with key players sitting. However, the defensive issues and turnovers need attention before the regular season begins.

The Olympic angle is an intriguing subplot, not a red flag by itself.

Brown’s comments could add motivation, while Edgecombe’s dream shows what national-team duty means to him.

The bigger question is whether Philadelphia’s new pieces can build chemistry quickly enough to match its title ambitions.