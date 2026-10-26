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Tyrese Maxey Gives Blunt Solution For 76ers’ Struggles vs Pistons

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 and Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers react during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have run into a major issue early on this season. The team is lacking depth at the center position.

In Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers were thin to the point where they had to start LeBron James at center, with Adem Bona being the only true backup at the position.

After getting dominated on the glass, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey had a simple solution to the problem—get the tall guys back on the court.

“If some of our tall guys could come back, that would be great,” Maxey told reporters. Well, that’s easier said than done for the 76ers, who can avoid the injury bug.

Tyrese Maxey Gives Blunt Solution For 76ers’ Struggles vs Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: Tyrese Maxey #0 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers react during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Going into training camp, the 76ers didn’t have Adem Bona for the entire preseason due to a setback. Just a few minutes into the preseason, the 76ers lost Ariel Hukporti to an Achilles injury.

The two-way center Tacko Fall went out with a setback just a couple of days into training camp, and hasn’t returned to the court yet.

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Going beyond the traditional options, the Sixers have Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow to look at if they want to keep LeBron James and Dean Wade in their primary positions. But Barlow hasn’t debuted yet as he deals with a back injury. And Jabari Walker suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Going into Sunday’s action against the Pistons, the Sixers missed Joel Embiid, Walker, Fall, Barlow, and Hukporti. Clearly, Maxey and the rest of the team are hoping to see the depth improve when they return to the court on Wednesday.

At the very least, the Sixers should get Joel Embiid back. Since Sunday’s game was the second leg of a back-to-back, Embiid got the night off as planned.

The Sixers are set to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, October 28.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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