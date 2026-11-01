76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Beats Lakers Star To Notable NBA Scoring Mark

The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a hot start in 2026-2027 with a lot of help from Tyrese Maxey.

Following Saturday’s action between the Sixers and the Charlotte Hornets, Maxey became the first player to reach 200 total points so far this season.

The 76ers star beat out the Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Luka Doncic, as he reached 207 points, following a big game against the Hornets.

In seven games this season, Maxey has clocked 263 minutes of action. He’s shooting 48.6% from the field.

As for Doncic, he’s appeared in just five games so far. With 179 minutes of action, Doncic is shooting 47.5% from the field, sitting with 181 points. He’ll add more to his total on Sunday night, as the Lakers are set to face the Toronto Raptors in LA.

The rest of the top five are Brandon Miller (171), Giannis Antetokounmpo (169), and Victor Wembanyama (169).

Tyrese Maxey And The 76ers Off To A Hot Start

The Sixers are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference after their big win on the road against the Hornets to close out a back-to-back set.

With a 6-1 record, the 76ers have only fallen to the Detroit Pistons, who sit right behind them at 5-1. It was the second night of a back-to-back, without Joel Embiid on the court.

Maxey is having his best scoring season so far. Seeing the court for 37.6 minutes per game, Maxey has gone 48.6% from the field and hit on 35.2% of his threes, to produce 29.6 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxey has averaged 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.7 steals.