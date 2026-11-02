76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Leads NBA In Crunch Time Stat Before Bulls Game

So far, Tyrese Maxey has played at an MVP level for the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s the team’s leader in scoring, the first player to notch 200 points, and is the current king of the fourth quarter.

The Sixers are proving to be a big second-half team in 2026-2027 so far, and they have Maxey to thank for that.

With 73 points coming in the final quarter alone, Maxey is the leader in the entire league. He averages 10.4 points in 11.0 minutes.

Who Is Next In Line?

Two players are tied behind Maxey. One of them is an upcoming opponent.

The Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson is off to a promising start. The rookie has appeared in six games and has totaled 47 points in the fourth quarter to start. He is averaging 7.8 points per game in 9.9 minutes of action.

Wilson and Maxey will face off for the first time on Monday (November 2), as the Bulls pay a visit to the 76ers in South Philly.

Wilson is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies standout, Ty Jerome. Although Jerome played in one fewer game and averages 8.7 minutes of playing time in the final quarter, he’s still in the mix, right behind Maxey.

The rest of the list is Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Franz Wagner, Dylan Harper, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Davion Mitchell, and Jamal Murray, all of whom fill out the top 10.

Tyrese Maxey’s 2026-2027 NBA Season So Far

The two-time All-Star is certainly searching for his third All-Star nod.

Maxey has appeared in seven games for the Sixers so far, averaging 37.6 minutes on the court.

The veteran is shooting 48.6% from the field and knocking down 35.2% of his shots from three. The veteran guard is producing a career-high 29.6 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Maxey is dishing out 4.4 assists per game and coming down with 4.1 rebounds per game.