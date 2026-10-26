Tyrese Maxey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Philadelphia 76ers finished their first week of the NBA season with a 3-1 record. It was a fast start for a team many expect to compete for a championship this season. Among their wins, they pulled off an incredible 29-point comeback, the largest in team history, against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their home opener.

As the 76ers focus on player health and rest to start the season, a few players will still be asked to play every game. One of those is all-star point guard Tyrese Maxey. Maxey has played in every game this season, while LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and V.J. Edgecombe have all missed a game.

Maxey has been a workhorse for the 76ers since he was drafted in 2020, and his growth into one of the league’s best players has been immense. Maxey is already being recognized this season after earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

The 25-year-old earned the Honor after averaging 28.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds over the first four games.

Many wondered who would be the “alpha” in the 76ers’ offense this season, and it appears Maxey has taken over that role. If the first week of the season told us anything, that is Maxey has a chance to set a career high in points per game.

Coming into this season, Maxey’s career-high PPG is 28.3. So far, he is scoring 28.8 PPG, and there is no reason to think that cannot continue. The two-time All-Star has improved his points per game in every season of his career, and with the star players around him, he may get more open looks than in any previous season.

76ers Look to Be Living Up to the Hype

We have seen many 76ers teams carry hype into a season. However, they haven’t made the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001, when they lost in the NBA Finals. This current Sixers team has plenty of experience, and with LeBron on the roster, winning a championship is expected.

Ultimately, the 76ers’ issues will be the same as always. Will they stay healthy for the season? This is an old roster, and Embiid is one of the most injury-prone players in basketball.

Therefore, they won’t focus on the regular season. Winning enough games to earn a high playoff seed matters. More important is having a fully healthy roster when the playoffs come around.

On a team full of former MVPs and All-NBA players, look for Maxey to be the engine that keeps them going.