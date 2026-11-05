76ers Star Tyrese Maxey’s 4-Word Message to VJ Edgecombe Goes Viral

Tyrese Maxey wasn’t about to let VJ Edgecombe get away with missing a layup. But the Philadelphia 76ers star wasn’t going to let his young teammate dwell on it, either.

The result was one of the funniest exchanges from Wednesday night’s NBA action.

During Philadelphia’s 112-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, Maxey delivered a blunt assessment after Edgecombe missed a layup against Cade Cunningham in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

“You ass! It’s OK!” Maxey appeared to shout at Edgecombe.

The exchange quickly circulated across social media, offering a glimpse into the playful relationship between Philadelphia’s All-Star guard and his second-year backcourt partner.

Tyrese Maxey Roasts VJ Edgecombe After Missed Layup

The sequence unfolded with Philadelphia leading 91-75 late in the third quarter.

Edgecombe had an opportunity to finish a fast break against Cunningham but couldn’t convert before the buzzer.

Maxey immediately let him hear about it.

The veteran guard called out Edgecombe for the miss before reassuring him almost in the same breath.

Video of the moment circulated on X, including posts from Fullcourtpass and Josh Reynolds.

ESPN’s NBA account subsequently shared the clip on Facebook.

“Maxey not taking it easy on the youngin’ after he smoked the lay,” ESPN captioned the video.

By Thursday afternoon, the ESPN post had drawn more than 322,000 views and 2,800 reactions.

Fans appeared amused by Maxey’s combination of trash talk and encouragement, which provided a lighter moment during an otherwise competitive Eastern Conference matchup.

Nick Nurse Praises Tyrese Maxey Despite Shooting Struggles

Maxey finished with 19 points and seven assists, shooting just 5 of 16 from the field.

However, 76ers coach Nick Nurse liked how his point guard handled Detroit’s defensive attention.

“I like the way he played,” Nurse told reporters afterward.

Nurse highlighted Maxey’s seven assists against just one turnover.

“They’re obviously scheming for him,” Nurse said. “I thought he played pretty comfortable, to be honest.”

Philadelphia was also playing its fourth game in six nights, having faced the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls before traveling to Detroit.

Maxey refused to blame the demanding schedule for his shooting struggles.

“It’s life in the NBA,” Maxey said. “It’s what we signed up for.”

The 76ers star added that fatigue wouldn’t become an excuse for his team throughout the season.

Despite his difficult shooting night, Maxey helped Philadelphia withstand Detroit’s fourth-quarter comeback.

VJ Edgecombe Builds Chemistry With Tyrese Maxey

Edgecombe finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

Jaylen Brown led Philadelphia with 30 points, while Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Cunningham recorded 26 points and 11 assists for Detroit, which trimmed a 17-point third-quarter deficit to four late in the fourth.

Philadelphia ultimately held on to improve to 8-1.

For Edgecombe, now in his second NBA season after being selected third overall in the 2025 draft, playing alongside Maxey offers another opportunity to refine his game.

The former Baylor standout has already established himself as an important part of Philadelphia’s backcourt. Still, moments like Wednesday’s are reminders that even talented young players occasionally miss opportunities they’d normally convert.

Maxey made sure Edgecombe heard about his mistake.

Then, just as quickly, he let him know everything was fine.

It was a small exchange, but one that revealed the easygoing chemistry between two players Philadelphia hopes will remain central to its future.