The Golden State Warriors took down the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers on the road.

LeBron James continued to do a little of everything for the Sixers on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, his superstar friend Steph Curry in Golden State put together a vintage scoring masterclass.

As Curry checked in for 32 minutes, he produced 44 points. Once he exceeded the 40-point mark, Curry tied LeBron James for the most 40-point games after turning 35. They each have 15. Next in line is the retired Michael Jordan with 12. The next two who are active are Kevin Durant (9) and James Harden (6.).

Steph Curry Ties 76ers’ LeBron James In NBA History

Both players are still going very strong.

Curry obviously has a shot at breaking the record that LeBron previously held. Since James is still active, there is a chance that the competition stays alive as they are knotted at 15.

However, it’s been some time since LeBron achieved a 40-point game. The last time was in February 2025, when the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the Warriors still being so dependent on Curry’s scoring, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to churn out high-scoring games. LeBron’s situation is slightly different. He is sharing the court with a starting five that has four recent All-Stars.

In the three games leading up to Wednesday’s action against the Pacers, LeBron was averaging 16.3 points. If he finishes with under 20 PPG, it would be the first time in his career, which started in 2003.

LeBron has been a major contributor for the Sixers this season, but they don’t need him to a high-volume scorer. Instead, he is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game, helping the 76ers to a 4-1 record to begin the 2026-2027 season.