Phoenix Suns Announce Injury Report for Golden State Warriors Game on Oct. 24

The Phoenix Suns got off to a very bad start to the 2026-27 season.

They were blown out of the Moda Center by the Portland Trail Blazers, losing 124-83 on Wednesday.

The Suns will look to get back on track this Saturday with their home opener against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report vs. Warriors

According to the Phoenix Suns injury report, three players are dealing with injuries heading into tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Mark Williams is ruled out as he recovers from a left shoulder injury. Williams underwent surgery in early September after suffering a torn labrum during an offseason workout.

The 24-year-old big man has no clear timetable, but he was initially ruled out for several months, as reported by ESPN.

Oso Ighodaro is listed as doubtful with a strained right oblique muscle. He played 15 minutes in their season opener on Wednesday, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

According to Arizona Sports, Ighodaro is considered day-to-day after suffering the injury in the second quarter. His injury puts more pressure on second-year big man Khaman Maluach to play better.

Luke Kennard, who missed Wednesday’s game due to left knee tendinopathy, is tagged as questionable. He was also listed in the injury report the previous game and was downgraded to out before tip-off.

Suns vs. Warriors Preview

The Phoenix Suns have plenty of history against the Golden State Warriors.

Tonight’s game will be the 272nd meeting between the two teams since their first matchup on October 22, 1988.

The Warriors won last season’s regular-season series, 3-1.

However, the Suns got the last laugh as they beat the Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 8 seed in the 2026 playoffs.

Jalen Green stole the show in that game, finishing with 36 points, six rebounds and four assists. Green knocked down eight 3-point shots to seal the 111-96 win.

Looking Ahead for the Suns

The Suns’ start to the season is a tough one.

After the Warriors tonight, they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 28 in a rematch of last season’s first-round playoff matchup.

The Suns then host the Denver Nuggets for their first game of the 2026 NBA Cup before a trip to the Chase Center to face the Warriors again.

It gets easier a bit after that since the Suns have a seven-game homestand from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15.