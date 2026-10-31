Suns’ Dillon Brooks Gets Surprising Support From Jamal Murray Despite Ejection

The Phoenix Suns witnessed Dillon Brooks get handed a controversial ejection against the Denver Nuggets, but the player on the receiving end of the incident doesn’t believe the contact was intentional.

Nuggets star Jamal Murray came to Brooks’ defense following Denver’s 127-120 victory on Friday, Oct. 30, offering a different perspective on the play that resulted in the Phoenix forward’s dismissal.

Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul during the third quarter after his leg struck Murray in the groin while attempting a turnaround jumper.

The incident immediately ended Brooks’ night despite the veteran enjoying one of his most productive offensive performances of the young season.

However, Murray’s response following the contest provided an unexpected show of support for the Suns forward.

Jamal Murray Defends Dillon Brooks After Controversial Ejection

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s victory, Murray rejected the suggestion that Brooks deliberately struck him while attempting his shot.

Asked whether he believed the incident was intentional, Murray responded, “No, of course not,” according to The Associated Press’ Saturday, Oct. 31, report.

“He’s shooting the ball, ” Murray said. “I mean, he might have flopped a little bit, but I don’t think he’s really trying to kick me in the (groin).”

The Nuggets guard also indicated that he and Brooks have a friendly relationship, an important detail considering the circumstances surrounding the ejection.

Both players have represented Canada internationally, giving them a connection beyond their NBA careers.

The incident occurred as Brooks attempted a turnaround jump shot while Murray contested the attempt.

Brooks fell backward and extended his right leg, making contact with Murray below the waist.

Officials initially assessed an offensive foul before reviewing the play and upgrading the call to a Flagrant 2, which carries an automatic ejection.

Murray remained on the floor briefly after the contact but ultimately continued playing.

His remarks distinguished the officials’ decision to eject Brooks from his own assessment of the Phoenix forward’s intentions.

The reaction was especially notable because Murray had been directly affected by the contact, yet declined to accuse Brooks of deliberately attempting to hurt him.

Suns Teammate Also Questions Dillon Brooks’ Ejection

Murray wasn’t alone in defending Brooks following the controversial sequence.

Suns forward Miles Bridges suggested that Brooks’ reputation around the NBA might have influenced how officials evaluated the incident.

Bridges argued that a different player could have received a less severe punishment for making similar contact.

He described Brooks as the league’s “villain,” according to USA TODAY’s For The Win.

The comments suggested Phoenix’s locker room felt frustrated by the decision, particularly given Brooks’ strong offensive performance before his removal.

The veteran finished with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including four made 3-pointers, despite playing just 21 minutes.

Brooks had already scored 20 points by halftime, helping Phoenix remain competitive against a Denver team enjoying an outstanding shooting performance.

His departure removed one of the Suns’ most effective scoring options during a game that remained within reach.

Murray ultimately finished with 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Christian Braun added 31 points for Denver.

The Nuggets connected on 20 shots from beyond the arc, overcoming a Phoenix effort led by Bridges’ 24 points and Devin Booker‘s 20.

Per the NBA’s official game recap, Denver maintained its advantage throughout the fourth quarter to secure the seven-point victory.

Phoenix fell to 1-3 following the defeat. The Suns will next visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Nov. 2.