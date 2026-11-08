Suns Get Positive Rasheer Fleming Injury Update

Phoenix Suns are hopeful to get their power forward Rasheer Fleming back. Duane Rankin reported that coach Jordan Ott said Fleming is trending in the right direction. Ott said Fleming “may get out there tonight”. He is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. Fleming suffered a left ankle sprain earlier this season.

What Phoenix Suns Get From Rasheer Fleming

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 16: Rasheer Fleming #20 of the Phoenix Suns falls onto Josh Okogie #21 of the Utah Jazz attempting to play the ball during the second half of the preseason NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fleming hasn’t wowed with his stats since joining the Suns last season. He only averaged 4.3 points last season and, in two games this season, is averaging 0.5 points. However, he is a good defender and a player who brings energy to every play. He doesn’t take plays off and goes all out. He does all the dirty work that Phoenix has needed recently.

How does Fleming Change Their Team

Getty PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 21: Rasheer Fleming #20 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fleming is a player that doesn’t need the ball and makes it easier on the star players. He is also a solid three-point shooter when he gets good looks. His play allows the rest of the team to play their games without worrying about giving him the ball. He’s the type of player that many teams would want.

Fleming is looking to improve on last season, when he had a solid rookie year. His improvement starts with coming back from injury, and that could happen today. Barring any setbacks, we could be seeing Fleming get some minutes tonight in a game where they will need someone like him on the floor.