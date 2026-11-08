Suns Get Positive Rasheer Fleming Injury Update

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 28: Rasheer Fleming #20 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during NBA media day on September 28, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Phoenix Suns are hopeful to get their power forward Rasheer Fleming back. Duane Rankin reported that coach Jordan Ott said Fleming is trending in the right direction. Ott said Fleming “may get out there tonight”. He is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. Fleming suffered a left ankle sprain earlier this season.
What Phoenix Suns Get From Rasheer Fleming
Fleming hasn’t wowed with his stats since joining the Suns last season. He only averaged 4.3 points last season and, in two games this season, is averaging 0.5 points. However, he is a good defender and a player who brings energy to every play. He doesn’t take plays off and goes all out. He does all the dirty work that Phoenix has needed recently.
How does Fleming Change Their Team
Fleming is a player that doesn’t need the ball and makes it easier on the star players. He is also a solid three-point shooter when he gets good looks. His play allows the rest of the team to play their games without worrying about giving him the ball. He’s the type of player that many teams would want.
Fleming is looking to improve on last season, when he had a solid rookie year. His improvement starts with coming back from injury, and that could happen today. Barring any setbacks, we could be seeing Fleming get some minutes tonight in a game where they will need someone like him on the floor.
Brett Peeples Jr. Brett Peeples is a sports writer covering the NBA and college basketball, with a focus on the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and the biggest storylines across the sport. His work has appeared on LWOS, Stadium Rant, and The Sports Encounter. More about Brett Peeples Jr.
Phoenix Suns are hopeful to get their power forward Rasheer Fleming back. Duane Rankin reported that coach Jordan Ott said Fleming is trending in the right direction. Ott said Fleming “may get out there tonight”. He is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. Fleming suffered a left ankle sprain earlier […]
Suns Get Positive Rasheer Fleming Injury Update