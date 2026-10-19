Trail Blazers Owner Tom Dundon Denies Trying to Relocate the Team

The Portland Trail Blazers have had several changes since Tom Dundon took over as the owner. Those around the NBA believe that he has acted cheaply. He has slashed costs around the organization, even offering his new head coach just a one-year deal well below market value.

Right now, the Blazers are locked in a dispute with the city of Portland over a new arena. Dundon doesn’t want to fund a new arena at all. He is trying to get the city to pay for it. Rumors have stirred that he is trying to move the team. He is now denying those allegations.

Tom Dundon Denies Trying to Move the Trail Blazers out of Portland

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, Dundon has denied trying to relocate the team. Currently, the Trail Blazers have four years left on the lease for the Moda Center. They still have some time to figure things out. Vorkunov reports that sources have told him that relocation is a discussion Dundon has had.

“That threat of relocation has gone unsaid, at least publicly, in discussions between the Portland Trail Blazers and the city. But Tom Dundon has floated the prospect of relocation in private talks with league officials and other owners, sources with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic,” Vorkunov writes.

With Seattle expansion no longer a given, the NBA does not want to have the Pacific Northwest void of any teams. Adam Silver has said that he would like the Trail Blazers to stay in Portland. Dundon doesn’t seem to have many fans around the league.

Dundon also owns the Carolina Hurricanes, who are the defending Stanley Cup champions. He has used the same sort of tactics with regard to spending with that organization, as well. With that being the case, he might be emboldened to keep doing that in Portland.

The Blazers Have a Chance to Compete for a Playoff Spot in the West

Last season, Portland made the playoffs and won a few games against the Spurs. It was the first time that the main core had played meaningful games. Now, the Trail Blazers have a new starting lineup that they will try out after trading for Ja Morant in the offseason.

Morant was a distressed asset, so the price to acquire him was low. He still has a lot of talent if he can stay healthy and out of trouble. Damian Lillard is also returning after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles. It seems that Micah Nori wants to start both of them.

Last season, Portland had the 10th-worst offense in the league. Bringing in Morant is supposed to help them generate more offense. Lillard’s return should also help that, especially with his ability to shoot from beyond the 3-point arc. Dundon’s distractions could make things too tough for them to make the playoffs, though.