The San Antonio Spurs have some bad news about their bright young star Dylan Harper.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper suffered an apparent groin or adductor injury late in the 105–93 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

With 53.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Harper planted his foot and slipped on a wet spot on the Frost Bank Center floor, causing his legs to splay outward awkwardly.

Harper went down in pain, clutching his groin area, and remained on the floor for several minutes before needing help from teammate Keldon Johnson to limp back to the locker room.

In 35 minutes of action, Harper finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists on 8-of-14 shooting.

Spurs staff did not have an immediate diagnosis post-game.

How Important Is Dylan Harper For The Spurs?

Dylan Harper is a cornerstone of the Spurs this season, emerging as their second-leading scorer and a primary catalyst behind their fast-paced offense.

Harper ranks second on the team in scoring with 18.3 points per game while shooting 50% from the field across his first 14 starts.

The sophomore guard also adds 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, cementing himself as a co-star next to Victor Wembanyama.

He recently exploded for a career-high 31 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, against the Utah Jazz.

Spurs Head Coach Lauds Dylan Harper’s Talent

Since coming to the Spurs last season, Dylan Harper’s star has grown from a young promising piece to a legitimate go-to scorer.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson also observed this, saying that the 20-year-old Harper is starting to get his bearings going for what could be a legendary NBA career.

“Lot of talent,” Johnson said after Harper’s career-high performance. “Like to say that I was drawing up a bunch of great plays, but he’s very, very talented.”

“I thought he was a little lethargic in the first half. But when he’s in attack mode and switched on defensively, he is already at his young age one of the better players in this league…The more and more he can make more consistent in the 48 minutes, he’s going to be really tough and he’s going to make us that much better.”

After the game, Harper also talked about taking over games for the Spurs.

“In transition, I just trusted my teammates. Obviously, I got going a little bit in the fourth quarter, but majority of the game, that was all off feeding off my teammates and making the right play… It’s time to take over. It’s time to win. If I want to be the player who I believe I can be, in the fourth quarter, you got to get some wins,” Harper said.

Harper, who was the team’s sixth man last season, moved into the starting lineup early in the season, replacing Julian Champagnie.

He regularly starts alongside De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama.

Harper sparked national attention during the 2026 offseason when candid remarks about his role made waves across the league about not being a starter.

Now, he gets the starting minutes and a prominent role in the Spurs rotation, but he only needs to be healthy.