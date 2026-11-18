The San Antonio Spurs signed Tobias Harris to a two-year contract this past summer.

However, Harris has yet to suit up for the Spurs this season and has missed the first 15 games due to a strained left calf suffered in training camp.

Harris was initially expected to start at power forward, but the Spurs have used a four-guard lineup around Victor Wembanyama.

Mitch Johnson Shares Tobias Harris Injury Timeline

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson was asked if Tobias Harris will make his team debut before Christmas.

Johnson was “non-committal,” according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, but the coach is hoping for the best.

“For his sake, I hope so,” Johnson said. “But, yeah, again we’re going to take it very methodically, and whenever he comes back, it’ll be later than he wanted and later than he probably could.”

Johnson’s comments came after he told reporters last week that Harris didn’t suffer any setbacks from his rehab process. The coach also preached patience for the veteran forward, as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Matt Guzman.

The Spurs lost the first two games of the season, but they have put together 12 straight wins to rise to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Victor Wembanyama is playing like an MVP, while De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell are thriving alongside him.

NBA Insider’s Update on Tobias Harris

While coach Mitch Johnson doesn’t want to give too many details about Tobias Harris’ recovery, his return next month was first reported by NBA on Prime’s Chris Haynes.

“(Harris) hasn’t been able to hit the floor yet due to that injury to his soleus,” Haynes said. “That is a real serious injury. You got to be cautious with that, and I was told, sources relayed to me, that they did not expect this injury to linger on as long as it has right now. But there is good news that I can report: I’m told he is getting better.

“Sources relayed to me that he is expected to start getting on the court for some practice work next week,” the insider added. “If things progress, if everything goes as planned from next week when he steps on the floor, he could make his season debut as early as early December.”

The Spurs are expected to get cautious with Harris, so a minutes restriction is possible. It also won’t be surprising if Johnson sticks with his current starting lineup and brings Harris off the bench.