The San Antonio Spurs saw star young guard Dylan Harper go down with an apparent groin injury in the team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, and while an official update on his status has yet to be announced, if the 20-year-old is set to miss any significant amount of time, it could be bad news for the franchise.

Despite reaching the NBA Finals last season with one of the league’s best young cores, the Spurs have strong depth compared to other teams, but so far this year, that group hasn’t come together as much as the coaching staff might have hoped. If Harper’s injury causes him to miss even a few weeks, which could be the case according to some reports, San Antonio will face an uphill battle without him, despite still having De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle to hold things down in the backcourt.

The Spurs have yet to announce an official Harper injury update, but if things are bad, the team’s struggling second-unit could be on full display, which could be a cause for concern, despite the reigning Western Conference champions still having one of the best top-end rosters in the NBA.

Spurs Depth Could Be An Issue Without Star Young Guard

Writing for The Athletic, Spurs reporter Jared Weiss discussed how the team could be in trouble if Harper’s injury is one that results in him sitting out for an extended period.

“But this game did shine a light on the flaws this team has to work through, which will be more deeply explored if Harper lands on the shelf for a while,” he wrote.

“The second unit’s struggles are a byproduct of the Harper promotion (to the starting lineup)…And whatever Harper’s diagnosis is, the bigger problem may still be how the second unit adapts to defending without Wembanyama. The second unit often falls flat as the whole group adjusts to having no Wembanyama scaring off ballhandlers from even looking at the rim.”

With Harper in the starting lineup, the Spurs have brought players like Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, and Luke Kornet off the bench. All are solid, but in terms of how the second unit has played so far, specifically when franchise centerpiece Victor Wembanyama is sitting, things haven’t meshed as well as expected.

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And if Harper is set to miss time, that could have a ripple effect on the team’s depth and bench players, not just relating to the minutes when Wemby is taking a break.

“With Harper potentially out, his late-game scoring binges will no longer cover up for the second-unit imbalance,” Weiss added. “The schedule was relatively easy before Detroit came to town. It’ll get tougher as the month drags on, and the Spurs will face more serious litmus tests.”

The Spurs still have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but Harper’s injury throws a massive wrench in the team’s plans over the next few weeks. The lineups and rotations will change, and with the young guard playing elite basketball in the first month of the season, replacing him will fall on Fox, Castle, and the other perimeter players.

Dylan Harper Injury Update And News

For now, the Spurs have yet to announce an official Harper injury update. He went down on Tuesday after an awkward fall in the fourth quarter and didn’t return to the game.

“Harper appeared to slip on a wet spot on the Frost Bank Center court while running up the floor with teammate Stephon Castle bringing up the ball behind him. Harper slipped just as Castle fired a pass his way and Ausar Thompson secured the loose ball for the steal,” ESPN’s Michael C. Wright wrote. “Harper writhed on the floor in pain after the play and appeared to grab at his groin area. The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known.”

Speaking after the loss, head coach Mitch Johnson and Harper’s teammates seemingly indicated he could be out for some time, while making it clear the franchise still didn’t have a full understanding of his injury just yet.

“It just looked like he slipped, obviously, so hoping for the best, but don’t know anything yet,” Johnson told reporters.

“At certain parts of the season where we didn’t have certain guys, that’s what made us good, was we were able to cover for guys when they were out,” Fox said. “Right now, it looks like we might have to do that again.”

Additionally, according to some recent reports, there is a best and worst-case scenario for the apparent injury Harper suffered against the Pistons.

Per Dusty Garza, Harper might only miss a few days, but an absence of nearly six weeks is still on the table.

As another account described, the young guard might have suffered an adductor strain, which would result in at least a few weeks of recovery, with a potential timeline of anywhere from three to six weeks.

Based on the early reports, it looks like Harper could very well miss at least a few weeks for the Spurs after suffering the injury, which would be bad news for one of the best teams in the NBA. Still, until an official update is announced, Harper’s status remains uncertain going forward.

Through the first 15 games of his second season, Harper is San Antonio’s second-leading scorer behind Wembanyama, averaging a strong 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 50.4% shooting, as he remains one of the best young guards in the league, quickly climbing the ladder with the potential to be an All-Star this year if the injury doesn’t keep him out for an extended period.