San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama got candid about Dylan Harper’s injury on Tuesday night.

San Antonio Spurs star guard Dylan Harper suffered a concerning injury during a game against the Detroit Pistons, leading teammate Victor Wembanyama to share a grim reaction to the scary exit.

Wembanyama Felt Terrible About Dylan Harper’s Injury

Wembanyama told the media it was a “terrible feeling, terrible sight” and said he hoped Harper would be okay, while admitting he didn’t yet have a full update on the severity.

“It’s a terrible feeling, terrible sight. I know as much as you guys, so I hope he’s fine. I’ll check on him today,” Wembanyama said of the injured Harper. “But yeah, I just hate this. I don’t know how else I can say this.”

Harper slipped on the court and had to be helped off in visible pain during the matchup against Detroit. Harper immediately went down in pain, clutching his groin area.

He was wincing in pain.

Harper finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in 35 minutes of play before the incident occurred in the 105–93 loss to the Pistons.

Head coach Mitch Johnson did not immediately provide a formal diagnosis or timeline post-game, stating they were “hoping for the best” but did not yet know the full extent of the injury

“Looked like he slipped, obviously, so hoping for the best but don’t know anything yet,” Johnson said.

Spurs Could Lose Valuable Contributions From Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Spurs this season.

Compared to his 2025-2026 rookie campaign, where he averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 22.6 minutes, his expanded starting role has fueled a significant leap in both volume and overall production.

The 20-year-old Harper recently exploded for a career-high 31 points against the Utah Jazz, including 18 in the fourth quarter.

Even Spurs coach Mitch Johnson is impressed by his second-year player’s leap this season.

“Lot of talent,” Johnson said after Harper’s career-high performance. “Like to say that I was drawing up a bunch of great plays, but he’s very, very talented.”

“I thought he was a little lethargic in the first half. But when he’s in attack mode and switched on defensively, he is already at his young age one of the better players in this league…The more and more he can make more consistent in the 48 minutes, he’s going to be really tough and he’s going to make us that much better.”

Harper also talked about where he is getting the confidence this season.

“I just trusted my teammates. Obviously, I got going a little bit in the fourth quarter, but majority of the game, that was all off feeding off my teammates and making the right play… It’s time to take over. It’s time to win. If I want to be the player who I believe I can be, in the fourth quarter, you got to get some wins,” Harper said.

The team hopes Harper returns healthy after the injury scare. If not, they would have to dig deep to fill his void.