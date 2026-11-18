The San Antonio Spurs know life without Victor Wembanyama is going to look different when he is not on the court. Replacing his presence around the basket is not something a coaching staff can accomplish with one lineup change. However, Kevin O’Connor believes San Antonio has enough defensive talent to avoid looking helpless whenever its star is unavailable. O’Connor revealed his scary coaching concern after the Spurs lost 105-93 to the Detroit Pistons.

O’Connor questioned whether the Spurs’ problems extend beyond center Luke Kornet. His criticism put head coach Mitch Johnson under the microscope, arguing that the available personnel should be capable of more. That is a tougher conversation than pointing toward the missing superstar when he’s on the bench.

“The scary thought for the Spurs: What if it’s not a Luke Kornet problem? What if it’s a Mitch Johnson problem?” O’Connor wrote on X.

Kevin O’Connor Questions Spurs’ Defensive Approach

O’Connor’s argument centered on the players San Antonio has available. He pointed to the team’s guards, lengthy wings and Kornet’s previous defensive impact in Boston. In his view, that combination should be enough to produce a competent defense when Wembanyama is resting.

“And yet, this team can’t stop anyone without Wemby,” O’Connor wrote. “Johnson needs to figure that out.”

That is O’Connor’s assessment, and it puts responsibility on Johnson to find solutions. It does not mean Kornet should be expected to duplicate Wembanyama’s responsibilities or erase the same mistakes. Few players could handle that assignment.

The more useful question is whether the Spurs are adjusting enough to the personnel they have. A defense built around Wembanyama’s reach cannot necessarily ask another center to cover the same space. If the protection behind the perimeter changes, the responsibilities in front of it may need to change, too.

Mitch Johnson Has an Adjustment to Make

For Johnson, the challenge is finding a workable approach rather than recreating what Wembanyama provides. That could mean different coverage choices, greater emphasis on containing drives or lineup combinations that reduce difficult defensive assignments. Those are possibilities to evaluate, rather than proof of one schematic failure.

The players share responsibility as well. Communication, positioning and getting back after a missed shot cannot all fall on the head coach. Better instructions still require consistent execution once the ball is in play.

Still, O’Connor’s point deserves consideration because accepting a decline should not mean accepting every breakdown. The Spurs can acknowledge how much they miss Wembanyama when he is off the floor, while expecting better from everyone else. Johnson’s job is to help make that improvement happen, and his players have to meet him halfway.