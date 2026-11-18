The Detroit Pistons snapped the San Antonio Spurs’ 12-game winning streak with a 105-93 win on Tuesday. Yet the biggest blow for San Antonio came in the final minute, when Dylan Harper limped to the locker room with an apparent injury.

The injury occured as Stephon Castle brought the ball up the floor and fired a pass to Harper, who slipped on an apparent wet spot — allowing Pistons forward Ausar Thompson to intercept the loose ball.

Teammates Keldon Johnson and David Jones Garcia helped Harper to the tunnel, where he draped an arm over a team staffer’s shoulder to make his way down the hallway — visibly writhing in pain while grabbing at his groin.

Dylan Harper Return Timeline

While San Antonio has yet to disclose the nature or severity of the injury, several Spurs beat writers suspect Harper suffered an acute groin strain.

So what exactly is the return timeline for an acute groin injury?

Dusty Garza outlined the typical recovery timeline for such an injury — noting that setbacks caused by an awkward slip often carry specific return-to-play expectations.

“Regarding Dylan Harper’s injury… Commonly for a player, an acute groin strain caused by slipping into an involuntary split typically carries a recovery timeline ranging from a few days to six weeks, depending on the severity of the tear seen on an MRI,” Garza wrote on X after the Spurs ruled out Harper with an indisclsoed injury.

X account Ballers Culture suspects Harper suffered a Grade 2 adductor strain.

“Dylan Harper has suffered from an acute groin injury and could miss 2-6 weeks.

“Harper seems to have sustained an adductor strain, and judging that he couldn’t walk of the court by himself, it could be grade 2, which would take him out for 3-6 weeks.

“Awaiting MRI from Spurs…”

Dylan Harper Injury Update

The injury visibly shook Harper’s coaches and teammates, with Victor Wembanyama calling it a “terrible feeling” to watch the play unfold in real time.

“It’s a terrible feeling, terrible sight,” Wemby said of the Dylan Harper injury.

“I know as much as you guys. So, I hope he’s fine. I just hate this.”

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson also remains unsure of the injury’s severity.

“It just looked like he slipped obviously,” he said.

“So, hoping for the best. But don’t know anything yet.”

If Harper faces an extended absence, San Antonio would likely revert to a starting backcourt of Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, opening the door for Julian Champagnie or Harrison Barnes to rejoin the first unit — and Fox appears ready to shoulder the extra load.

“At certain parts of [last] season we didn’t have certain guys and what made us go is we were able to kind of cover for guys when they were out,” Fox said.

“So, right now, it looks like we might have to do that again.”

Harper had 20 points, four rebounds and two assists before going down. He entered the game averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his first season as a starter.