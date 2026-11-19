The San Antonio Spurs are back at home following Tuesday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, who improved to 10-4 on the season.

The loss dropped the Spurs to 12-3 and snapped their 12-game winning streak. But the biggest talking point coming out of the game was the status of rising star guard Dylan Harper, who, unfortunately, sustained a lower-body injury with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Harper has been ruled out of Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers with hip soreness, according to the Spurs’ official team injury report released Wednesday evening.

Spurs Get Promising Signs After Untimely Injury to Harper

While it was expected that Harper would miss Thursday’s game no matter the severity of the injury he suffered Tuesday, it was a pleasant surprise to see Harper’s injury designated as soreness. According to Spurs reporter Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News, the early signs indicate that Harper may have escaped major injury.

“Harper is expected to undergo further testing today to make sure docs didn’t miss anything on the initial examination yesterday,” McDonald wrote in an X post. “So far, the news seems as positive as it could possibly be.”

In other good news, reporter Tom Orsborne noted that Harper was seen “walking without a limp” at Spurs shootaround Thursday morning.

Said Spurs forward Julian Champagnie, who is expected to be inserted into the starting lineup in Harper’s absence: “I’m happy he’s not as hurt as he could be. Obviously, we need him, so finding out it wasn’t that serious, or as serious as it could have been, was good news.”

San Antonio Has Taste of Life Without Harper

Harper, 20, is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. He demonstrated his superstar-caliber ceiling in the Spurs’ march to the Finals last season and has only continued to blossom in Year 2.

Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting an uber-efficient 50.5 percent from the floor. Players as young as Harper rarely display such shooting efficiency.

The Spurs went 6-4 without Harper last season, and with Champagnie in the starting lineup alongside the team’s regulars — De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama — the Spurs won 21 of 24 games.

“It’s just like last year, where for certain parts of the season we didn’t have certain guys,” said Fox, a two-time All-Star. “That was what made us good. We were able to cover for guys when they were out. Right now, it looks like we’re going to have to that again.”

While the Spurs are deep and talented enough to ride the wave without Harper, some guys are simply hard to replace. Harper, despite his young age, is one of those guys.

“He’s really fit into this where we can trust him and we know we can go to him because he’s relentless for defenses,” Wembanyama said. “They can’t rest when he’s on the court because he’s so able to attack the rim and so smart with his body. He’s just a reliable guy.”

The Spurs look to get back on track with a win at Frost Bank Center tonight. With Harper sidelined, San Antonio will face an L.A. team that is winless on the road this season.