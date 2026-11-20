The San Antonio Spurs bounced back to winning ways on Thursday night with a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Their 12-game winning run ended two days earlier against the Detroit Pistons, but a 32-point performance from Victor Wembanyama ensured that the Spurs remain at the top of the Western Conference.

More significant was San Antonio playing without second year explosive guard Dylan Harper for the first time this season. In his place, has Julian Champagnie filled in, and that could be the approach from head coach Mitch Johnson until Harper returns.

“Champagnie is expected to slide into the opening lineup, reuniting the five-man group that went 21-3 when it started together during the 2025-26 regular season,” wrote Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express News.

Harper went down with a hip injury late in the fourth quarter against the Pistons after slipping on a wet surface. He was helped off the court and a diagnosis on Thursday revealed that he suffered a left hip external rotator strain which is good news to a degree as it meant he avoided any severe damage.

Spurs Seek Solution for Harper’s Injury Absence

Harper’s diagnosis puts him on a one-to-three-week return timeline which means that San Antonio will have to do without the 20-year-old guard for some games. With Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, there are guard options that can fill in for scoring minutes.

Champagnie will have to come in as a starter to make it last season’s starting unit. However, more minutes will have to go out to the role players as Harper was averaging over 30 minutes a night.

“That solution, however, comes with side effects,” McDonald wrote. “Removing Champagnie from his reserve role could further tax a second unit that was already struggling to compensate for the promotion of Harper into the starting lineup.

Champagnie has started only three games this season but he has been part of the main rotation. Johnson will trust that his presence in the starting team will yield close to similar impact as having Harper.

Harper’s Form Will Create a Void

Harper is having a breakthrough as predicted in a starting role. Through 15 games, he is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. More than anything, he has been the Spurs’ best performer this season outside of Wembanyama.

“He’s really fit into this where we can trust him and we know we can go to him because he’s relentless for defenses,” Wembanyama said. “They can’t rest when he’s on the court because he’s so able to attack the rim and so smart with his body. He’s just a reliable guy.”

Harper only started four games last season and they still have the core from last season which eases any tension. Although, the young guard’s scoring contribution cannot be brushed down.

“The Spurs will have to figure out how to make up for Harper’s absence,” McDonald wrote.

A win against the Clippers was a first step without Harper. Champagnie stepped up for 20 points, four rebounds and an assist showing that he could be relied upon in the next few games. The next game is another home fixture against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.