The San Antonio Spurs (12-3) are starting the season in a manner that a true contender should.
Unfortunately, San Antonio’s 12-game win streak found a conclusion with a 105-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.
The Spurs also lost Dylan Harper in the fourth quarter of the game. The second-year star left the game due to slipping on the court and suffering a hip injury in the process.
Read more on the tenuous status of Harper heading into the future below.
Spurs Receive Encouraging News on Harper
The worst-case scenario here would’ve been Harper suffering a severe injury.
This doesn’t appear to be the case. Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Harper is working through a left hip rotator strain as of Nov. 19.
Harper, 20, has been instrumental to San Antonio’s fast start to the season. The Rutgers product is rapidly improving as a player, to the point of garnering legitimate All-Star consideration.
This is the best-case scenario for San Antonio as well, with the timetable to return sitting between the one-to-three week range.
How San Antonio Rebounds From Loss
Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will likely shy away from the three-guard starting lineup during this time period.
Expect Julain Champagnie to re-work himself into the starting unit. In the meantime, guards De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle will take on the role of being primary ball-handlers. The dynamic pair have been productive this season, but the lack of presence of Harper will loom large for San Antonio.
This is also a possible opportunity for rookie Ja’Kobi Gillespie to step up. The rookie guard out of Tennessee is lower on the depth chart at the moment, but could provide positive value over a shorter period of time.
In the meantime, the Spurs return to play at home on Nov. 19 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Spurs’ Star Dylan Harper Receives Major Injury Update Amid Growing Concerns