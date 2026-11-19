The San Antonio Spurs (12-3) are starting the season in a manner that a true contender should.

Unfortunately, San Antonio’s 12-game win streak found a conclusion with a 105-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Spurs also lost Dylan Harper in the fourth quarter of the game. The second-year star left the game due to slipping on the court and suffering a hip injury in the process.

Read more on the tenuous status of Harper heading into the future below.

Spurs Receive Encouraging News on Harper

The worst-case scenario here would’ve been Harper suffering a severe injury.

This doesn’t appear to be the case. Shams Charania of ESPN reports that Harper is working through a left hip rotator strain as of Nov. 19.

Harper, 20, has been instrumental to San Antonio’s fast start to the season. The Rutgers product is rapidly improving as a player, to the point of garnering legitimate All-Star consideration.

This is the best-case scenario for San Antonio as well, with the timetable to return sitting between the one-to-three week range.

How San Antonio Rebounds From Loss

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson will likely shy away from the three-guard starting lineup during this time period.

Expect Julain Champagnie to re-work himself into the starting unit. In the meantime, guards De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle will take on the role of being primary ball-handlers. The dynamic pair have been productive this season, but the lack of presence of Harper will loom large for San Antonio.

This is also a possible opportunity for rookie Ja’Kobi Gillespie to step up. The rookie guard out of Tennessee is lower on the depth chart at the moment, but could provide positive value over a shorter period of time.

In the meantime, the Spurs return to play at home on Nov. 19 against the Los Angeles Clippers.