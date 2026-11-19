Second-year San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper could reportedly return sooner than expected after being diagnosed with a left hip rotator strain.

Although the Spurs officially announced a two-to-three-week recovery timeline for Harper, ESPN insider Michael C. Wright reports that the second-generation player could return to the court within two weeks.

“Even though the timetable is 2-to-3 weeks for Dylan Harper, hearing he could be back as soon as the first week of December,” the Spurs beat writer reported via X.

“Obviously, the Spurs always err on the side of caution. But first week of Dec. isn’t out of the realm of possibilities,” he added.

If Harper is cleared by the first week of December, he could return for the Dec. 3 clash against the Toronto Raptors. After that, the Spurs will have a week off — unless they qualify for the NBA Cup knockout rounds — before hosting the LA Clippers on Dec. 13.

Dylan Harper Injury Update

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Harper avoided a serious injury after slipping on a wet spot during the Spurs’ 105-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. He had to be helped to the locker room while grimacing in pain, initially sparking fears of a major setback.

“San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper has been diagnosed with a left hip rotator strain, avoiding any major injury, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “This type of strain will carry a 1-to-3 week timetable for Harper’s return, dependent on his rehab.”

Several other Spurs beat writers observed a positive mood around the team on Thursday, as the franchise learned the Dylan Harper injury wasn’t serious. San Antonio Express-News writer Jeff McDonald added that the Spurs breathed a sigh of relief following the MRI results.

“Best early estimate is a 2-to-3 week timetable for a return, although nothing set in stone. All in all, a bullet dodged,” he wrote.

Spurs Hit With Dylan Harper Injury

Spurs wing Julian Champagnie — expected to replace Harper in the starting lineup — was also thrilled to see the guard walking without a limp at Thursday’s practice.

“Finding out it wasn’t as serious as it could have been was good news,” Champagnie said of Harper, via San Antonio Express-News’ Tom Orsborn.

Harper’s absence also means an increased role for All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, who said he’s ready to shoulder the extra load after his backcourt mate went down Tuesday.

“At certain parts of [last] season we didn’t have certain guys and what made us go is we were able to kind of cover for guys when they were out,” Fox said on Tuesday.

“So, right now, it looks like we might have to do that again.”

Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his first season as a starter. He played a pivotal role in guiding the Spurs to the NBA Finals last season.