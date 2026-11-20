Victor Wembanyama leads the league in dunks with 72 this season, so when he pulled up on a breakaway and put in an extremely short jumper, people noticed. The San Antonio Spurs star finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in a 124-112 win over the Clippers on Thursday, but the moment everyone talked about came with 3:34 left. After the game, he explained why he skipped the dunk.

Wembanyama Skipped the Dunk Because of a Painful Blister

Alone under the basket after a long outlet pass from Stephon Castle, Wembanyama rose as if to dunk. At the last moment he improvised a close-range shot from above the rim. Spurs color commentator Sean Elliott called it a “shunk,” part jump shot, part dunk. It gave San Antonio a 120-106 lead. The NBA’s official stats still counted it as one of his three dunks on the night.

Afterward he showed reporters his right middle finger, taped up. “Every time I dunk, it kills me,” he said with a smile, adding that he’s had the blister forever. He said he doesn’t know exactly when it formed but knows it came from dunking so much. “It’s actually so painful,” he said.

Why the Dunk Leader Is Suddenly Careful

Wembanyama has dunked 72 times in the first 16 games, about 4.5 a game. That kind of volume adds up on the fingers.

He hasn’t given up the dunk. He said he hasn’t quit, but if he can avoid hitting the blister on the rim, he’ll avoid it. On a clean breakaway with nobody near him, the short shot was the safer option. It still counted for two points, and it got a good laugh afterward.

Spurs Bounce Back

The Spurs needed the win. Detroit had snapped their 12-game winning streak on Tuesday, and San Antonio trailed early in the fourth quarter against the Clippers before pulling away. Wembanyama also had three assists as the Spurs improved to 13-3.

Even by his standards, it was an unusual way to seal a game. The blister turned a routine highlight into one of the night’s more memorable details, and a reminder that even a small injury can force a creative adjustment for a player who spends so much time above the rim.