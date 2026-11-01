Did Stephon Castle Get Hurt? Why Spurs’ Star Scored 0 Points vs. Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs got the chance to take on a Minnesota Timberwolves team that is without an injured Anthony Edwards on Saturday. The Wolves are still talented, but this was a key opportunity for the Spurs to pick up a Western Conference win against a shorthanded foe.

The Spurs didn’t pass that chance up. They took care of business in a 121-111 win on Saturday night.

There was plenty of good from the Spurs, starting with a monster stat night from Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby scored 43 points on 17-for-34 shooting from the floor, including 3-for-8 from deep, as well as 6-for-9 on free throws. He added seven rebounds, four assists, six blocks and a steal.

The Spurs also got 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists out of Dylan Harper, and De’Aaron Fox had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The one oddity came from Stephon Castle: He didn’t score a point.

Did Stephon Castle Get Hurt?

Stephon Castle didn’t appear to get injured during Saturday’s game, but he did enter proceedings at less than 100%.

The Spurs had added him to the injury report less than 24 hours before the game. He was listed as questionable due to a migraine.

Castle did eventually get deemed available to play.

Why Stephon Castle Scored 0 Points

Whatever migraine Castle was dealing with couldn’t have helped, and he also got in a bit of foul trouble that stopped him from finding a rhythm.

He ended up playing 22 minutes to score his 0 points.

Castle shot 0-for-4 from the field, including 0-for-2 from 3-point range. He didn’t get to the foul line.

At least Castle contributed five rebounds and four assists with a steal, although he did have three turnovers.

The Spurs played Harper, Fox, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson all big minutes. It seems they might’ve been aware all along that Castle might need a bit more time on the bench than usual.

It’s going to be something worth watching with Castle going forward, both in the short-term and long-term. The first thing is simply whether Castle is listed on the injury report before the next game, because that suggests this is something the Spurs might have to manage.

Migraines can also re-emerge later on as an issue, so if that’s something that nags Castle going forward, it’s certainly less than ideal.

For now, the Spurs can feel good they got a nice win, and Castle can do his best to recover and recharge before the next time out.