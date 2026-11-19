The San Antonio Spurs received some encouraging news about Dylan Harper on Thursday, Nov. 19, just two days after the second-year guard suffered a frightening injury against the Detroit Pistons.

Harper has already been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left hip soreness. However, the latest update suggests the situation might not be as serious as it initially appeared.

According to San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn, Harper was present at the team’s Thursday morning shootaround and walking without a limp.

Spurs teammate Julian Champagnie also offered a reassuring assessment of the situation.

“Finding out it wasn’t as serious as it could have been was good news,” Champagnie said, according to Orsborn.

Those are welcome developments for San Antonio, particularly after the way Harper exited Tuesday night’s loss to Detroit.

Dylan Harper’s Injury Update Brings Relief After Scary Spurs Exit

Harper suffered the injury with just 53.6 seconds remaining in the Spurs’ 105-93 loss to the Pistons on Nov. 17.

While attempting to receive a pass from Stephon Castle, Harper slipped awkwardly on the court, sending his legs in opposite directions. He remained down in obvious discomfort before needing assistance to reach the locker room.

The sight was particularly concerning for a player who has emerged as one of San Antonio’s most important offensive weapons alongside Victor Wembanyama.

“It’s a terrible feeling,” Wembanyama said following the game, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “A terrible sight.”

At the time, the extent of the injury was unclear. The Spurs subsequently designated Harper as out against Los Angeles with left hip soreness.

Thursday’s report represents a meaningful change in the outlook. Harper’s ability to walk without a limp is an encouraging observation, while Champagnie’s comments suggest the early news has provided some relief within the locker room.

That does not necessarily mean Harper will return immediately. The team has not announced a definitive recovery timetable, and further medical information will ultimately determine when he can resume playing.

Still, after an injury that initially raised fears of a prolonged absence, Thursday’s developments offer a more optimistic picture.

Is Dylan Harper Playing Tonight Against the Clippers?

No. Harper will not play when the Spurs host the Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).

San Antonio’s injury designation lists Harper as out due to left hip soreness, regardless of the encouraging reports from Thursday’s shootaround.

His absence creates an immediate adjustment for a Spurs team attempting to bounce back from its first loss in 13 games.

Harper has been averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field. He contributed 20 points in 35 minutes against Detroit before suffering the injury.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Champagnie is expected to replace Harper in the starting lineup against Los Angeles.

That returns the Spurs to a familiar combination featuring De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Champagnie and Wembanyama. As Heavy previously reported, that five-man group went 21-3 together as starters during the 2025-26 regular season.

San Antonio has experience handling Harper’s absence. He missed 10 games with a calf strain last November, when the Spurs went 6-4 without him.

The difference now is the role Harper has established for himself. He entered Thursday as the Spurs’ second-leading scorer, giving San Antonio another offensive creator alongside Wembanyama and Fox.

His return will be important for the team’s longer-term plans, but Thursday’s matchup comes too soon.

For now, the Spurs will have to manage without Harper against Los Angeles. At least the latest news gives them reason to feel better about the injury than they did when he was helped off the floor Tuesday night.