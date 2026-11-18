The San Antonio Spurs are preparing to potentially be without star guard Dylan Harper for a while.

Harper, 20, appeared to injure his groin in the closing second of the Spurs’ loss to the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday night. San Antonio’s 12-game winning streak was snapped, but what everyone wants to know is how long Harper could be sidelined and what the Spurs’ plan is without him.

The No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper has been one of the breakout stars of the season, averaging over 18 points per game after being inserted into the starting lineup this season.

Whom Will the Spurs Turn to if Harper Misses Time?

The bad news is that the Spurs could go several weeks without Harper, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. The good news is that the team knows how to win without him, at least when he is not in the starting lineup. According to Spurs reporter Jeff McDonald, San Antonio is expected to bring Julian Champagnie back into the starting lineup if Harper is sidelined.

(Head coach) Mitch Johnson’s first move in the wake of Harper’s latest ailment is obvious enough,” McDonald wrote for the San Antonio Express News. “Champagnie is expected to slide into the opening lineup, reuniting the five-man group that went 21-3 when it started together during the 2025-26 regular season. That solution, however, comes with side effects. Removing Champagnie from his reserve role could further tax a second unit that was already struggling to compensate for the promotion of Harper into the starting lineup.”

The Spurs may have the firepower to maintain pace without Harper, who could be out as many as six weeks, depending on the results of the MRI he is expected to undergo today, according to Spurs reporter Dusty Garza.

“Regarding Dylan Harper’s injury… Commonly for a player, an acute groin strain caused by slipping into an involuntary split typically carries a recovery timeline ranging from a few days to six weeks, depending on the severity of the tear seen on an MRI,” Garza wrote in an X post.

The Onus Falls Onto Another Young Spur

If Harper is in street clothes for a while, more will fall onto the plate of Stephon Castle, the 22-year-old, third-year guard who has had an up-and-down start to the season. But he has had his moments where he reminded fans why he was a main component of one of the youngest teams ever to reach the NBA Finals.

“Against Golden State (on Nov. 13), Castle offered a glimpse of what the latter could look like,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Matt Guzman. “His five made 3-pointers were a season high, but his impact wasn’t limited to the offensive end, where the Warriors struggled to contain him. He rode that momentum into a 20-point outing against the Utah Jazz, when the Spurs captured their 12th straight victory.”

Of course, the Spurs biggest factor will always be the play of superstar big man Victor Wembanyama, who has made a strong early case for the NBA MVP award.

The Spurs are back at it tomorrow night to take on the Los Clippers at home. We’ll get an official injury update on Harper soon enough.