The San Antonio Spurs will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night following a double-digit loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Spurs’ 12-game winning streak came to an end, but by far the biggest storyline coming out of Tuesday’s loss was the status of rising star guard Dylan Harper, who sustained an injury in the closing seconds of the game.

Harper, 20, continues to emerge as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars after being inserted into the starting lineup by head coach Mitch Johnson this season.

Spurs Issue Injury Update on Young Star

Ahead of Thursday’s contest against the Clippers, the Spurs announced that Harper will be sidelined with left hip soreness.

The injury designation is intriguing, to say the least. In the final seconds of last night’s game, Harper appeared to hurt his groin or adductor.

While we await Harper’s official return timeline, all signs point to the former first round pick missing some time. As Spurs reporter Jeff McDonald noted, there is more to come regarding Harper’s injury.

“As expected, Spurs guard Dylan Harper will be listed as OUT Thursday against the Clippers with what the team is for now calling hip soreness,” McDonald wrote in an X post. “Another update is expected at some point tomorrow.”

Added McDonald: “Harper will undergo further testing, at which point they will have a better handle on a timetable for his return. For now, (it) doesn’t sound as serious as it looked but we’ll have to wait and see.”

San Antonio to Turn Back to Former Starter

With Harper sidelined for Thursday’s game, McDonald reported that the Spurs are expected to start forward Julian Champagnie in place of Harper, who is averaging over 18 points per game this season.

“(Head coach) Mitch Johnson’s first move in the wake of Harper’s latest ailment is obvious enough,” McDonald wrote for the San Antonio Express News. “Champagnie is expected to slide into the opening lineup, reuniting the five-man group that went 21-3 when it started together during the 2025-26 regular season. That solution, however, comes with side effects. Removing Champagnie from his reserve role could further tax a second unit that was already struggling to compensate for the promotion of Harper into the starting lineup.”

The good news is that the Spurs know how to win games with Champagnie in the starting lineup. Although losing Harper for any length of time will hurt, the Spurs winning 21 of 24 games last season with Champagnie starting alongside team’s regulars is awfully impressive.

San Antonio hopes for a positive update on Harper tomorrow.