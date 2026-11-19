Looking to start a new winning streak after seeing their 12-game run snapped on Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs return to Frost Bank Center on Thursday night to host the LA Clippers without one of their top perimeter scorers.

Second-year guard Dylan Harper has been ruled out with left hip soreness after slipping on the floor in the final minute of Tuesday’s 105-93 home loss to Detroit. For a San Antonio Spurs squad sitting second in the Western Conference at 12-3, Thursday’s matchup offers an immediate opportunity to regroup while adjusting its backcourt rotation.

Spurs Adjust Rotation After Dylan Harper Setback

Harper had been thriving in his first season as a full-time starter, averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 50.5% shooting before going down late against the Pistons with 20 points. Head coach Mitch Johnson also remains without veteran forward Tobias Harris (calf) and rookie Jayden Quaintance (knee), putting a heavier playmaking burden on De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

Both guards will be eager to bounce back after quiet offensive nights against Detroit, when Fox finished with six points on 3-of-10 shooting and Castle added 10 points on 3-of-11 from the field. For the season, Castle is averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 assists per game, while Fox contributes 13.1 points and 5.5 assists a night.

Inside, Victor Wembanyama continues to anchor both ends of the floor. Coming off a 25-point, 18-rebound, four-assist performance against the Pistons, Wembanyama is averaging 28.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, and an NBA-best 4.1 blocks per game. Behind him, San Antonio owns the league’s third-best scoring defense (105.9 points allowed per game) and second-best rebounding mark (48.2 boards per outing), producing a +11.2 average scoring margin.

LA Clippers Arrive in San Antonio With Frontcourt Vulnerabilities

The LA Clippers (4-9) enter Thursday trying to regain traction after seeing a two-game winning streak abruptly halted in Tuesday’s 132-107 home blowout loss to the previously one-win Utah Jazz. Los Angeles surrendered 44 fourth-quarter points and allowed Utah to shoot 58.3% from the field and 20-of-38 from three-point range.

All-Star guard Darius Garland leads the Clippers at 21.2 points and 6.9 assists per game, flanked by veteran center Brook Lopez (14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds) and forward Rui Hachimura (13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds), who chipped in 20 points apiece alongside Lopez’s 23 against the Jazz. However, Los Angeles remains severely shorthanded on the wing with Brandon Ingram (heel), Bradley Beal (knee), Jordan Miller (shoulder), and Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (Lisfranc) all sidelined.