The San Antonio Spurs saw star second-year guard Dylan Harper go down with an injury in the team’s loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and while an official injury update has yet to be released, the early returns on the 20-year-old’s status don’t look good.

Harper left the Spurs’ game late in the fourth quarter after suffering a non-contact injury, and by all accounts, it appears to be either a groin or adductor issue the starter is now facing.

Until the Spurs announce an official update on Harper, his status won’t be known. However, according to some recent reports, it looks like he could miss a few weeks, which would be bad news for a San Antonio team that has seen an incredible start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

UPDATE 6 pm EST: Dylan Harper has been ruled out for the Spurs’ Thursday game against the Jazz with left hip soreness.

“Dylan Harper is listed as out with left hip soreness for tomorrow’s Spurs vs. Clippers game. Further evaluation expected for an update tomorrow on his condition,” Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Expert Gives Concerning Dylan Harper Injury Update

Writing in a post on X following Harper’s injury on Tuesday night, Ribu Thomas gave a not-so-positive outlook on his status and a potential return timeline.

He explained that, depending on the injury, there could be two possible timelines Harper might be facing.

“Path A: A lower grade adductor strain. In a 2020 study of male athletes, those lower grade injuries had a median 18 days to full team training. That lands on December 3 vs the Raptors, 16 days out. I lean he sits Thursday vs the Clippers and Saturday vs the Pelicans.”

“Path B: A higher grade strain or a proximal adductor tendon injury. In that same study, complete tears took a median 78 days to full team training. That maps to February 4 vs the Magic.”

🏀 Dylan Harper, left groin The Spurs have no update yet. I lean he sits Thursday vs the Clippers. The target is December 3 vs Toronto 👇 1️⃣ What the film showsWith 53.6 seconds left, Harper plants, his right foot slips, and his legs split apart as he goes to the floor. Nobody… https://t.co/RbyrwKTsev pic.twitter.com/6IbuNSHYzI — Dr. Ribu Thomas PT, DPT (@Ribu18) November 18, 2026

Thomas went into detail on why and how Harper suffered the injury, but in both scenarios he explained, it looks like the star guard could miss some time. However, in the end, the physical therapist is leaning towards the more positive outlook, suggesting Harper’s injury could force him out for a few weeks, but an early December return could be in the cards.

Additionally, as Spurs reporter Dusty Garza said, it looks like Harper’s injury might not be that serious. Still, a potential return timeline could be anywhere from a few days to six weeks, which would be closer to Thomas’ Plan B as it relates to the setback time.

“Regarding Dylan Harper’s injury…Commonly for a player, an acute groin strain caused by slipping into an involuntary split typically carries a recovery timeline ranging from a few days to six weeks, depending on the severity of the tear seen on an MRI,” he wrote on X.

For now, an official Harper injury update has yet to emerge from the Spurs.

What News Has Been Reported On San Antonio’s Young Star?

Until San Antonio offers a new update on the 20-year-old guard, his status won’t be known. The team has a day off before its next game, so the Spurs likely won’t release an injury report for a little while longer.

However, speaking after the game, as Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported, it sounds like the team is preparing for Harper to be out for a bit.

“Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had no update on Harper’s condition after the game. But Harper’s teammates seemed to believe he would miss at least some time,” he wrote, before then quoting some Spurs players.

“At certain parts of the season where we didn’t have certain guys, that’s what made us good, was we were able to cover for guys when they were out,” De’Aaron Fox said. “Right now, it looks like we might have to do that again.”

“It’s a terrible feeling, terrible sight. I know as much as you guys, so I hope he’s fine,” Victor Wembanyama said. “I’ll check on him today. But yeah, I just hate this. I don’t know how else I can say this.”

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As mentioned, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had little to say about Harper’s injury, as he didn’t discuss his status or any return timeline.

“It just looked like he slipped, obviously,” he told reporters. “So, hoping for the best. But don’t know anything yet.”

Harper had scored 20 points before going down with the injury, and was having a strong sophomore season so far, putting up 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 50.4% shooting.

For now, no official injury update or return timeline has been released, but if Harper is slated to miss time, it will be a tough blow for the Spurs.