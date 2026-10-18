Dylan Harper’s Shooting Improvement Could Give Spurs Another Offensive Weapon

Dylan Harper’s shooting could become a key factor for the Spurs this season. Harper is entering his second season and looks more confident in his three-point shot. In four preseason games, he shot 57.1% from the three-point line on 3.5 attempts per game. This improvement could be huge because he shot 34.3% on 2.6 attempts per game as a rookie.

How Dylan Harper’s Shooting Could Help the Spurs

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – OCTOBER 8: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs goes through drills before their preseason game against the Atlantic Hawks at Frost Bank Center on October 8, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Harper’s preseason game against the Sacramento Kings is a product of how he worked in the offseason. Harper said about the offseason, “I think shooting from the perimeter was a big thing for me.” He showed the improvement in a blowout win against the Kings, where he shot 7-for-12 from the field and 3-for-6 from three.

He looked more confident and didn’t hesitate on any looks at the rim that he had. Harper wasn’t forcing anything and let the game come to him. This is big time for the Spurs if he can enter the regular season with this improvement. He could add another reliable three-point shooter to a team that was in the middle of the pack of three-point shooting.

What This Means for Victor Wembanyama

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Victor Wembanyama #1 stands with Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

If Harper can remain consistent as an improved shooter throughout the whole season, this will be big time. Defenses will have to respect him much more as a shooter. This means that it makes it hard for opposing teams to help off of Harper to double team or triple team Wembanyama. When Wembanyama has the ball on Harper’s side, it may become a one-on-one situation, or if they help off Harper, he’ll have open threes.

His shooting improvement adds a whole different dynamic to what the Spurs are able to do. Wembanyama is a player that you can’t guard with just one defender. Now, from what it looks like, they won’t be able to leave Harper open. He will get so many opportunities and open looks, with defenses fearing Wemby.

Harper’s Shooting Will be Crucial for the Three-Guard Lineup

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -SEPTEMBER 28: Stephon Castle #5, De’Aaron Fox 34 and Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs pose for photos during San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

With Mitch Johnson planning on using De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle together, Harper’s shooting becomes important. All three guards are known to mainly attack the paint. Now, Harper adds a different option and spreads the floor. The opposing teams won’t be able to pack the paint like they may have originally thought they could.

The three-guard lineup becomes even more dangerous with a reliable shooter among them. Harper’s ability to blow by defenders and attack will become even bigger if defenders have to guard him closely. This will give Castle and Fox openings to attack the paint. Both Fox and Castle will benefit greatly from Harper’s shooting improvement.

As encouraging as Harper’s shooting has been, it is just the preseason. Once the regular season starts, everyone will see if he can continue with his confidence. Once he is playing against better competition, the question will be answered on if he can shoot well against competitive teams.