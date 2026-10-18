Former San Antonio Spurs Lottery Pick Becomes Free Agent Before Season Opener

On Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers waived Jeremy Sochan a few days before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Sochan, who was a former lottery pick by the San Antonio Spurs, joined the Blazers on a non-guaranteed training camp deal in August. He became a free agent after winning an NBA championship with the New York Knicks.

In four preseason games, Sochan averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. He went 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

It was a solid preseason for Sochan, but it’s unclear why the Blazers parted ways with him ahead of opening night.

Sochan’s NBA Career Started With The San Antonio Spurs

After one season at Baylor, Jeremy Sochan entered the 2022 NBA draft.

The San Antonio Spurs used the ninth overall pick to draft Sochan, who was a starter for the majority of his time there.

In 212 games for the Spurs, Sochan started in 149 of them. He averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 46.8 percent shooting from the field.

The Spurs waived him after last season’s trade deadline. He joined the New York Knicks and won his first NBA championship as a bench player. He appeared in 16 games in the regular season and eight games in the playoffs.

The Knicks didn’t sign him to a new contract, allowing him to become a free agent. He joined the Portland Trail Blazers but didn’t crack the opening night roster.

So what’s next for Sochan? He could explore free agency since plenty of teams still have an open roster spot. There are 13 teams that could take a chance on Sochan, though overseas is also an option for the 23-year-old forward.

Blazers Opening Night Roster

After parting ways with Jeremy Sochan, the Portland Trail Blazers have 17 players under contract. 14 players are signed to standard contracts, with two on non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed deals.

The remaining three players are on two-way contracts. Sochan is ineligible for a two-way deal, so he needs to earn a standard deal.

Here is the current roster for the Blazers ahead of opening night:

GUARDS: Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, John Tonje and Chris Youngblood

FORWARDS: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Vit Krejci, Jayson Kent and Sidy Cissoko

CENTERS: Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Micah Potter, Yang Hansen and Branden Carlsen

Krejci and Cissoko are signed to non-guaranteed deals, while Tonje, Kent and Youngblood are under two-way contracts.

The Blazers begin the season on October 21 against the Phoenix Suns at the home in the Moda Center.