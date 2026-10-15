Former San Antonio Spurs 1st Round Pick Officially Joins New Team

Three days after getting waived by the Denver Nuggets, former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV has joined a new team.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Walker’s agent Misko Raznatovic announced that the 27-year-old guard will be joining Besitkas of the Basketball Super League in Turkey.

“Lonnie Walker IV returned to Euroleague! He’s the new player of Besiktas! #BeoBasket,” Raznatovic tweeted.

The club also confirmed Walker’s signing in an official press release.

Walker tried to return to the NBA this past summer. He signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Nuggets and made it to training camp. He played two preseason games for Denver but failed to impress.

Walker’s Nuggets Preseason

In his first preseason game, Lonnie Walker IV had three points, three rebounds and two assists in nine minutes. He followed it up with a one-point performance in eight minutes before getting a DNP-CD in what would have been his third preseason game.

Michael Scotto’s HoopsHype was the first to report the Nuggets’ decision to part ways with Walker.

“The Denver Nuggets have waived Lonnie Walker, league sources told @hoopshype,” Scotto tweeted.

Walker hired Raznatovic as his agent after getting cut by the Nuggets, signaling his intent to resume his career in Europe.

Walker’s Basketball Career

After one season at the University of Miami, Lonnie Walker IV declared for the 2018 NBA draft.

The San Antonio Spurs selected him 18th overall but didn’t make an impact as a rookie. He appeared in just 17 games for the Spurs, spending more time in the NBA G League.

Walker carved out a role off the bench in his second season before earning 38 starts in his third year. He had his best season in San Antonio during the 2021-22 campaign, averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

However, the Spurs didn’t bring him back in free agency. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers, highlighted by his performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors.

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Despite his playoff heroics, Walker only managed to sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets the following season. He took his talents overseas a season later, suiting up for Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.

The Philadelphia 76ers came calling late in the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 20 games and averaged 12.4 points per game.

Walker returned to Europe last season, signing with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. He helped them win the 2026 Israeli Premier League championship.

Now, Walker is tasked to help fellow former NBA players like Jaylen Nowell, Wenyen Gabriel, Furkan Korkmaz, Ante Zizic and Devon Dotson take Besiktas to glory domestically and in the EuroLeague.