Spurs Favored to Win NBA Cup

The San Antonio Spurs are favored to win the NBA Cup and get revenge after finishing as the runners-up last season.

The Spurs made it to the NBA Cup Finals in 2025, but they lost 124-113 to the New York Knicks in the finals. Coincidentally, that proved to also be the matchup in the NBA Championship Finals, which the Knicks won when they beat San Antonio 4-1.

However, despite losing to the Knicks in the NBA Cup Finals last year, the oddsmakers like the Spurs’ chances to not only get back to the finals this season, but to win it all.

San Antonio Favored to Win NBA Cup

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spurs are the favorites to win the NBA Cup at +400 odds to win it this season.

That gives San Antonio the best odds for any team in the league to win the NBA Cup, with the Oklahoma City Thunder (+500), Boston Celtics (+700), Philadelphia 76ers (+1100), and Detroit Pistons (+1100) rounding out the top five. The Knicks, last year’s winners, are in seventh place with +1600 odds to repeat as NBA Cup champions.

Breaking Down the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Cup

The fourth-annual NBA Cup begins on Friday night with the group-play games for 20 teams in the league, though the Spurs don’t begin their group play until November 6.

This season, the Spurs are in the same group as the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings, also known as West Group C.

The Spurs have their first NBA Cup game on November 6 against the Kings, followed by their matchup against the Warriors on November 13, the Trail Blazers on November 25, and finally, the Lakers on November 27 in what could be one of the most hotly anticipated group-play games of the calendar this year, depending on how those two star-studded teams play in their games before that.

Given that the Spurs are one of the best teams in the league and have Victor Wembanyama, arguably the most dominant player in the NBA today, leading the way, it makes sense that they are favored to win the NBA Cup this year after losing in 2025.