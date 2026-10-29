Spurs Survive Jazz in Overtime Behind Wembanyama’s Dominant Performance

The San Antonio Spurs narrowly escaped the Utah Jazz in overtime with a 117-111 victory. San Antonio struggled for most of the game until finally pulling away in the extra period. Victor Wembanyama dominated the game with 36 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. His first points came from a lob at the rim that he dunked, which established how the night was going to go.

Spurs Wembanyama was Scoring from Everywhere

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -OCTOBER 27: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs grabs a rebound over a host of Sacramento Kings players in the first half at Frost Bank Center on October 27, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Wembanyama was scoring from all over the floor. He was dunking, making mid-range shots, and hitting three-pointers as well. His first points of the game came off a lob and dunk, then his very next points were a three-pointer. After this, it led to a bunch of different ways that he scored. It was layups, deep mid-range shots, and more lobs. Once he gets going like this, it becomes unstoppable to do anything with him.

When he had a guard on him, he would just stand in the paint and wait for someone to throw it up. He would also face up and just shoot over them like they weren’t there. When he had centers on him, he would dribble by them, cut against them, or draw a foul. It was clear from the start what type of night Wembanyama was going to have.

Spurs Forced to Fight Until the End

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 28: Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz shoots over Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of a game at Delta Center on October 28, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

From start to finish, the Jazz were on fire from everywhere. It felt like everything they threw up was going in, no matter how good a defense was played. They made 15 of their 39 three-point attempts, most of which came in the first half. They were also drawing fouls by running off screens and shooting as soon as the defender got to them.

Keyonte George finished with 31 points, Ace Bailey had 19 points, and Brice Sensabaugh added 16 points off the bench. Those three in particular kept the Jazz in the game. Even without Jusef Nurkic, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson, those three did enough to give the Jazz a chance. Darryn Peterson didn’t shoot well but was able to draw fouls and made all seven of his free throw attempts.

Victor Wembanyama Needs Others to Step Up

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 28: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots over Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Center on October 28, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Wembanyama is good enough to be able to win the team games like this. However, this is the type of team that the Spurs should be able to beat by a lot. They had a really good shooting game last time out and then followed it up with a struggle again this time. San Antonio needs to find a consistent balance within the team. Wembanyama should not be expected to do as much as he does just to stay in the game.

Devin Vassell did come up huge in the fourth quarter and overtime. But they need better all-around performances from everyone. This was against a team missing two of their best players. San Antonio must be more focused going forward.



A win is a win, and the Spurs did win, giving them a three-game win streak. They can build off this win and improve. They have a Timberwolves team coming up next without Anthony Edwards. He has been sidelined due to an injury. It’s a game San Antonio will have to be locked in for, because LaMelo Ball is still playing.