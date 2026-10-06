Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Put on Notice by ESPN Insiders

Victor Wembanyama enters his fourth NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs facing higher expectations. After helping the team reach the NBA Finals last season, the 22-year-old center is no longer viewed only as a developing superstar.

The Spurs went 62-20 and reached the Finals after a six-year playoff absence. San Antonio will also open the 2026-27 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 20.

Wembanyama remains the team’s centerpiece. He averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks last season, led the NBA in blocks for the third straight season, and became the first player to win Defensive Player of the Year unanimously.

With the Spurs expected to contend again, his development will involve more than his production.

Brian Windhorst Calls Out Victor Wembanyama After Naz Reid Incident

Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon discussed Wembanyama’s playoff incident with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid on the “Hoops Collective” podcast.

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Windhorst criticized the Spurs star for the elbow he landed on Reid during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“You can’t hit a guy in the throat. I don’t care if it’s in October, and you sure as bleep can’t do it in the playoffs. You can’t do it,” Windhorst said.

MacMahon then added, “And then take zero accountability.”

Wembanyama was ejected after his elbow struck Reid above the neck.

The foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 following a video review, resulting in the first ejection of Wembanyama’s NBA career.

The incident came during a physical series against Minnesota. Wembanyama had been dealing with the Timberwolves’ aggressive defense and had complained about the physicality throughout the series.

He had scored 39 points on 13-for-18 shooting in Game 3 before the ejection in Game 4.

The Spurs lost 114-109 with Wembanyama out, allowing Minnesota to tie the series 2-2.

Windhorst also questioned the Spurs’ handling of the situation.

He said the organization needed to manage Wembanyama while also suggesting its leadership response was not exemplary.

“That’s all I’ll say,” Windhorst said while discussing the Spurs’ leadership.

MacMahon responded, “No, they bent over backwards.”

The criticism places renewed focus on Wembanyama’s maturity as he enters a season with much higher expectations.

Ralph Sampson Gives Victor Wembanyama One Simple Warning

The discussion comes as Wembanyama prepares for another major season in San Antonio, but former NBA star Ralph Sampson recently offered him advice based on his own career.

Sampson, who dealt with injuries that altered the trajectory of his career, gave Wembanyama one simple message when asked for advice for the 7-foot-4 center.

“Stay healthy,” Sampson said.

Sampson also praised Wembanyama’s development and believes he can become one of the league’s defining players as the careers of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant eventually wind down.

“He can be phenomenal as he continues to develop,” Sampson said.

“He’s taking his game to another level, and he is going to be the next thing to watch when LeBron (James), Steph (Curry) and KD (Kevin Durant) leave the game.”

Wembanyama enters the new season as the centerpiece of a Spurs team that expects to compete for another championship.

San Antonio will begin that pursuit against Oklahoma City, before facing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

The expectations are now higher than they were a year ago. So is the scrutiny surrounding Wembanyama.