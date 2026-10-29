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San Antonio Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Gives Latest Tobias Harris Injury Update

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Tobias Harris, San Antonio Spurs
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SAN ANTONIO, TX -SEPTEMBER 28: Tobias Harris #23 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for photographs at the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs only had one major signing in free agency this offseason, Tobias Harris.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report Harris’ decision to leave the Detroit Pistons and join the Spurs on a two-year deal.

“Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Harris exits the Pistons after helping lead a franchise turnaround and now joins a young contending team in the Western Conference,” Charania tweeted.

However, Harris has yet to make his Spurs debut after suffering a strained left calf in training camp. He missed the entire preseason and the first five games of the 2026-27 season.

Mitch Johnson Shares Tobias Harris Injury Update

Mitch Johnson
GettyHead coach Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs addresses the media during San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Speaking to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News before Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson shared an update on Tobias Harris’ injury recovery.

Johnson revealed that Harris is “progressing” and “doing some stuff on the court.” The veteran forward is inching closer to a return, but the Spurs are going to be “conservative” with him.

“It’s a tough one,” Johnson said. “I understand he wants to be out there, and he’s getting closer, and it’s just something that we will be, unfortunately, conservative with. So when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Tobias Harris
GettyTobias Harris #23 of the San Antonio Spurs hits the weights after the San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

In Harris’ absence, Johnson has utilized a four-guard lineup of De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell alongside Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have had mixed results to start the season. They lost the first two games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets before beating the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.

What’s Next for San Antonio?

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
GettyVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates a dunk against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 14, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs visited the Delta Center in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

After the Jazz matchup, the Spurs will have a three-game homestand at the Frost Bank Center. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks from October 31 to November 4.

The Spurs are still trying to find their rhythm after making a major change to their starting lineup to start the season.

Tobias Harris’ injury forced coach Mitch Johnson to use a smaller lineup alongside Victor Wembanyama, while Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson remain as mainstays off the bench.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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San Antonio Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Gives Latest Tobias Harris Injury Update

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