Victor Wembanyama Gives Major Warning To The NBA

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs seems to be on his way to a tremendous season after his NBA Finals heartbreak against the New York Knicks.

Wembanyama dropped a major warning to the entire NBA that he is now at his best, especially on the defensive end. Wemby, notably, won the Defensive Player of the Year award by getting all the votes.

“I thought that’s what it meant, you know, being the DPOY, the best defender on the planet. I still have a lot of growth to do in that aspect, and I’m saying this because I have coaches who hold me to a very high standard,” Wembanyama said.

He added that he is now looking to be better than last season, instead of trying to be the best player in the world.

“Now, the standard isn’t being the best on the planet anymore. It’s being better than last year.”

Wembanyama established himself as a dominant juggernaut last season by putting up historic numbers and leading the Spurs to an NBA Finals appearance.

The 7-foot-4 French phenom averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game while shooting a much-improved 51.2% from the field.

Wembanyama’s unprecedented combination of guard-like agility and defensive gravity earned him the distinction of becoming the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year in NBA history, alongside his second All-Star nod, an All-NBA First Team selection, and a third-place finish in regular-season MVP voting.

Though the Spurs ultimately fell to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Finals, Wemby proved his status as a legitimate franchise centerpiece, terrifying opposing offenses at the rim

Wembanyama Gets Added Roster Boost This Season

The San Antonio Spurs bolstered their roster around centerpiece Victor Wembanyama ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

The team’s primary veteran addition was forward Tobias Harris, who signed a two-year, $30 million contract in free agency to provide veteran leadership, serviceable defense, and multi-positional frontcourt depth.

This signing complements an already formidable core featuring star playmaker De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and emerging young talents like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

Supported by a re-signed Harrison Barnes and rookies like Jayden Quaintance, the revamped rotation has made San Antonio a premier title contender once again, with NBA pundits favoring the Spurs to win the championship, especially when Wemby goes berserk on both ends once more.

Victor Wembanyama Opens Up About The NBA Finals Loss

Victor Wembanyama took the loss in the NBA Finals as a massive failure on his part. He is using that now as motivation for the new season.

“[Dealing with the loss] It’s not over. It evolves with time, but I’ve had a few sleepless nights, maybe not sleepless nights, but hard to find sleep sometimes,” Wemby said during media day.

“But there’s just a point where you accept that you have to go through it and you have to feel all of it, and we don’t want to hide from anything. So, we’re gonna face these emotions. Face the reality that we have 100 games to play [to get back to the NBA Finals]. And this is the reality of it. We’re in a great spot. We’re very hopeful, very ambitious, and we’re ready.”