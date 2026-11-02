Victor Wembanyama Reveals How Health Scare Changed His Outlook on Life

Victor Wembanyama’s impact on the NBA is often measured by his on-court production. The 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs center combines size, skill, and defensive presence in a way few players can match.

But in a new interview with 60 Minutes, Wembanyama spoke about the personal experiences that have shaped him beyond basketball.

His reflections arrive as San Antonio builds around Wembanyama and he continues to develop into one of the league’s leading players.

Victor Wembanyama Says 2025 Thrombosis Changed His Outlook

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In the 60 Minutes interview, Wembanyama explained that the thrombosis he experienced in early 2025 had a lasting effect on how he views life.

The blood clot in his shoulder ended his second NBA season and changed how he expresses himself.

“I think the condition I had, early 2025, the thrombosis, had a huge impact on this. After that it’s like, life’s so short, I don’t even want to waste it being somebody else. Simple as that,” Wembanyama said.

The experience helped him become less guarded and more comfortable showing his emotions. Rather than trying to present himself as someone different, he said he no longer wanted to spend time hiding who he was.

That outlook also came through when Wembanyama hosted his Spurs teammates in France during the summer.

He wanted to introduce them to his culture while showing how much their visit meant to him.

“I wanted to show them the refinement at times, but also how I would take care of them, because it really matters to me,” he said.

“But it did more for me than for them that they came, because I don’t know, it just goes straight to my heart.”

Wembanyama also credited Popovich’s with shaping his understanding of the Spurs.

He called San Antonio a winning franchise with a significant French history and described Popovich as the greatest coach of all time.

The biggest lesson he took from Popovich was humility. Wembanyama recalled the coach’s message: “After a win, you’re rarely as good as you thought you were, and after a loss, you’re rarely as bad as you thought you were.”

Victor Wembanyama Sets His Sights on MVP

Wembanyama’s personal reflections have not reduced his competitive ambition.

In the same interview, he said he believes he should win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.

When asked whether he still believed he should have won MVP the previous season, Wembanyama responded, “No. I should win it this year though.”

His early-season production has backed his confidence.

Wembanyama scored a season-high 43 points in San Antonio’s 121-111 victory over Minnesota on Saturday, adding seven rebounds and six blocks.

The win was the Spurs’ fourth straight.

San Antonio’s offense also received contributions from Dylan Harper, who scored 25 points, and De’Aaron Fox, who added 22.

Wembanyama’s performance helped the Spurs pull away after Minnesota pushed in the second half.

The center’s focus on improving extends beyond scoring and defense.

For Wembanyama, developing his game means keeping his questions open and his answers unscripted. His interview connected that curiosity with a broader outlook shaped by his health scare: being authentic, learning from others, and making the most of his time.