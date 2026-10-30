Kawhi Leonard Is Not In Toronto As Injury Treatment Continues

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is currently receiving treatment for swelling in his left knee outside of Toronto.

According to head coach Darko Rajakovic, Leonard is not in Toronto and is seeking medical treatment elsewhere.

“He is not here with us in Toronto. He’s getting his treatments right now outside of Toronto,” the coach said after the team’s practice on Thursday.

When Will Kawhi Leonard Come Back?

Leonard was a late scratch ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Medical imaging and an MRI showed no acute injury or major structural damage, but he is dealing with persistent inflammation in his knee.

The Raptors initially announced a one-week reevaluation window. Subsequent reports from NBA insiders like Chris Haynes indicate he could be sidelined for 3 to 4 weeks.

“Exactly seven days from now, we’re going to review where he’s at and have a clearer plan…We’re going to have a much better feel for what it looks like for a return to play. At this point, we don’t have an exact date; we don’t have an exact timeline,” Rajakovic said.

Notably, Leonard missed the home game against the Orlando Magic and will be absent for upcoming matchups, including the road trip to Los Angeles, where he would have faced the Lakers and his former team, the Clippers.

In two games played this season, Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

Leonard, who is now 35 years old, has a well-documented history of chronic knee trouble and workload management, meaning recurring swelling early in the year raises concerns about scar tissue, cartilage wear, or re-aggravating past lower-body injuries.

Having signed a $115 million extension to stay with Toronto through 2028-29 after returning to the franchise, Leonard’s continuous missed games put immense pressure on the Raptors’ roster chemistry, rotation depth, and early-season standing in the Eastern Conference.

Kawhi Leonard Statement About His Injury

Kawhi Leonard gave a rare statement to Raptors fans before he underwent treatment for his swollen knee.

Leonard said that he is doing everything he can to heal and is hoping to get back to the court and hear the Toronto fans once more as soon as possible.

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating missing time,” Leonard wrote in a statement. “I came back to compete with this team, and I’m focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I’ve appreciated the love since I’ve been back. Returning soon. Godspeed.”

Toronto reacquired Leonard from the LA Clippers in a blockbuster deal involving Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, and draft compensation.

Leonard wanted a fresh start after seven seasons with the Clippers. He noted that his son, who was born in Toronto during their 2019 championship run, pushed for the family to return.

Even without Leonard on the floor, the Raptors have started the 2026–27 campaign strong, sitting at 3–1 early in the year, behind Scottie Barnes.

Aside from Barnes, the Raptors have also gotten key production from Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett. They also have some key bench cogs such as Ja’Kobe Walter and athletic backup Collin Murray-Boyles, who are set to fill the void left by Leonard while he is out.