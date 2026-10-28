Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Put on Notice After Knee Injury

Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto was supposed to mark a new chapter in his NBA career. After seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the two-time NBA champion rejoined the Raptors with championship experience and hopes of helping the franchise compete in the Eastern Conference.

However, the reunion has already encountered an early setback. Swelling in Leonard’s left knee has forced him to undergo treatment and rehabilitation, leaving Toronto to adjust its plans at the start of the season. As a result, he will also miss a highly anticipated matchup against his former team in Los Angeles.

Leonard’s latest injury has once again raised questions about his availability. Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has strongly criticized the Raptors forward after the announcement.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Kawhi Leonard the ‘Worst Superstar in NBA History’

Stephen A. Smith strongly criticized Kawhi Leonard on ESPN’s “First Take” after the Toronto Raptors announced his knee injury. Although Smith acknowledged that Leonard’s injuries were legitimate, he questioned the forward’s offseason preparation and repeated absences.

“This is the worst superstar in the history of sports,” Smith said before later calling Leonard the “worst superstar in the history of the NBA.”

Smith argued that Leonard had enough experience to understand what it takes to prepare for an NBA season. He also questioned why the forward was already missing time so early in the campaign.

“He should give master classes on how to get paid without working,” Smith said, criticizing Leonard’s availability and limited promotional involvement.

Smith also cited the Aspiration controversy, which led the NBA to investigate the Clippers. The league found that four companies did business with the team to create off-court income opportunities for Leonard.

The NBA fined the Clippers $30 million and required Leonard to pay $700,000.

After Toronto announced Leonard would receive treatment and rehab for left-knee swelling, Smith criticized the decision. Imaging showed no acute injury, and the Raptors will reevaluate him in a week.

According to the supplied reports, Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals across his first two games. As a result, his absence leaves Toronto looking for ways to maintain its early-season momentum.

Raptors Rely on Scottie Barnes as Kawhi Leonard Recovers

With Leonard sidelined, Scottie Barnes and the rest of the Raptors must help the team maintain its momentum. Barnes addressed the situation, saying the team would “hold the fort down” until his teammate returns.

Leonard’s absence creates a significant challenge for Toronto because he provides valuable scoring and defensive options at both ends of the court. As a result, the remaining players must take on more responsibility during his recovery.

Meanwhile, head coach Darko Rajaković has highlighted Leonard’s offensive impact. He explained that the forward attracts defensive attention and creates opportunities for his teammates.

“Just the gravity that he creates… he’s going to create opportunities for other guys,” Rajaković said. He added that Toronto must give Leonard space, effective screens, and positions that let him play to his strengths.

However, Leonard’s return timeline remains uncertain beyond the initial one-week reevaluation period. His knee issue has already ruled him out of Toronto’s November 2 matchup against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

That game was expected to be Leonard’s only chance this season to face his former team on its home court. The Clippers will visit Toronto on January 1, 2027.

For now, Barnes and his teammates must keep Toronto competitive while Leonard focuses on recovery. Their performances during his absence could prove important as the Raptors navigate the early part of the season.